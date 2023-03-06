Customer care Philippines: How advanced technology is pushing the boundaries

Contact centers’ investments in advanced technologies have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in customer care.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has long been a global leader in customer care, with many companies outsourcing their customer service operations to the island nation.

The abundance of well-educated, English-speaking Filipinos and a culture that places a strong emphasis on hospitality and customer service make the country an ideal destination for customer support outsourcing. Contact centers’ investments in advanced technologies have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in customer care.

One complex issue of the key technologies driving this change is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country’s customer service sector. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle simple customer queries and complaints, freeing up human representatives to focus on more.

Additionally, AI-powered analytics and machine learning algorithms can analyze customer data and provide insights into consumers’ behavior and preferences, allowing companies to provide more personalized and efficient service.

The customer care industry in the Philippines has avidly embraced the use of social media and messaging platforms. These platforms allow customers to reach out to companies through the channels they are already using, making it more convenient for them to get the support they need.

Companies are also using these channels to respond quickly to customer queries and complaints, providing more efficient and timely service.

According to Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global and one of the country’s leading experts in customer care outsourcing, “Many companies in the financial technology industry, for example, have started to outsource their customer care operations to the Philippines. Wise, a leading fintech company that specializes in international money transfers, has a customer support team based in the Philippines that handles queries related to account setup, currency exchange, and compliance. Stripe, a leading online payment solution provider, has migrated a part of its global customer support operation to the Philippines.”

The Philippines has become a leading destination for customer care outsourcing due to its large pool of highly skilled customer service representatives who are fluent in English and a host of other languages as well.

The country is well-equipped to handle the technical and regulatory complexities of these industries, which require a high level of expertise and knowledge. It has proven to be an excellent location for providing world-class customer service while keeping costs low.

According to a report by McKinsey & Co., the Philippines is the second largest provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services in the world.

Additionally, the report suggests that the country’s BPO industry is slated to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, chatbots, and data analytics.

“Customer care outsourcing to the Philippines has never been more efficient and cost-effective,” Ellspermann ends.