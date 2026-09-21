Second Philippine exporter ships Carabao mangoes to Canada

MANILA, Philippines — A second Philippine exporter has begun shipping Carabao mangoes to Canada, flying one metric ton to Vancouver as the government looks for new overseas buyers for the iconic sweet fruit.

The 250 cartons from Mensch FilAm Corp. were flown to Vancouver on September 18 and are bound for Vancouver distributor Fresh Makers Ltd., the Department of Agriculture said Monday, September 21.

The cargo adds a second supply line into Canada after the first-ever shipment of Carabao mangoes in June.

The export of Carabao mangoes first entered the Canadian market in June, when the DA sent off 1 metric ton to Toronto supplied by Hi-Las Marketing Corp. and Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc. and imported by Ontario-based TSI Tropicals Inc.

That supply chain delivered 100 cases to T&T Supermarket in the Vancouver area on September 9, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

The consulate said Mensch FilAm is the second major exporter supplying the Canadian market and shipments would arrive weekly at retailers and Asian supermarkets in Greater Vancouver and the Pacific region, with distribution to central and eastern Canada to follow.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the shipment is part of a wider government effort to open new markets for Philippine farm products and raise agricultural export earnings.

State of Carabao mango exports

Most Carabao mangoes are sold at home.

The country produced about 710,000 metric tons of mangoes in 2025, and about 92% of the fruit is consumed locally, with the rest exported mainly to Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan, according to the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD), citing Philippine Statistics Authority data.

Canada is one of several new markets the government has pursued for the Carabao mango. In June 2025, the DA announced the first commercial shipment of Philippine mangoes to Italy.