Hustle! Grind! Crush it!

Remember those battle cries from the golden age of hustle culture — when millennials ruled social media and every self-anointed ‘guru’ with a ring light and a rented Lamborghini was relentlessly screaming success formulas?”

If you weren’t juggling five gigs, answering emails in your dreams and turning burnout into a brand — at least having one “passive income stream” — were you even serious?

I still chuckle (and cringe) at those YouTube preachers, jabbing their fingers at the screen and shouting, “If you’re broke, it’s your fault!”

Really? Says the guy rocking a suspiciously shiny Rolex and serving up reheated advice like it’s gourmet wisdom. At this point, their lectures had more value than their actual net worth.

A whole generation went into overdrive — grinding, hustling, and some even gambling — desperate to strike gold. Because if you weren’t making millions by Tuesday, you were just lazy.

But behind the hype lies a quiet truth: The constant hustling has lost its value. Our excessive celebration of hard work has caused us to forget the actual purpose, which extends beyond bank account growth into life enrichment.

Now, do not get me wrong. If you have been following my column or attending my talks and training, you would know that I have consistently advocated for personal growth and productivity. But not knowing boundaries would lead anyone to a life of meaninglessness and disappointment.

Wealth isn’t just about what you have. It’s about what you do with what you have — and how you grow from where you are to where you’re meant to be.

Somewhere and sometime in my journey, I have picked up from various speakers and books I read about the different stages of wealth creation:

Wages stage

You’re employed. You earn. You spend. You repeat.

You’re surviving paycheck to paycheck, praying your refrigerator doesn’t break down and your toothache doesn’t become a root canal.

Financial pressure is constant.

Your time? It doesn’t belong to you; it belongs to bills.

What to do: Cut unnecessary expenses. Build an emergency fund. Save aggressively.

Watch out: If your wallet is empty but your coffee cup says premium, it’s time for a serious talk.

Financial health stage

You’re breathing easier. There’s less of a month-end panic, and you’ve got a small cushion in the bank.

You’re saving at least 10 percent. You’re doing better than most. But you’re still trading hours for pesos. No work, no income.

What to do: Start investing. Make your money work while you sleep. Put that money into an account that builds interest and let it compound for you. Don’t touch it unless there is an emergency. And make sure you work on a budget.

Smart move: A budget isn’t a restriction; it’s a declaration of purpose.

The trap stage

Income’s up. Savings are stronger. But you’re working longer hours than ever. Sundays are for spreadsheets, and sleep is optional.

You’re proud of the grind — but here’s the kicker: You didn’t build a business. You constructed merely a job with fancier tools.

What to do: Move from hustle to systems. Ask not “How can I do this?” but “Who can do this for me?”

Watch out: If your business forgets your loved one’s birthdays, it’s not freedom; it’s a trap.

Financial independence stages

Your assets may be paying your bills. But guess what? You’re still answering emails on your beach vacation and taking client calls during dinner.

You could walk away — but you’re not walking far.

What to do: Delegate. Automate.

Empower your systems to operate without you.

Watch out: If you can’t leave for 30 days without chaos, you built a panic room — not a business.

Freedom stage

You’re thriving. You’ve stopped trading time for money.

Work is optional. Peace is possible. You’ve discovered that true wealth is doing only what matters — with whom you choose, where you choose and when you choose.

What to do: Protect the engine.

Insure it. Systematize it. Scale it with wisdom.

Watch out: The dream isn’t to do nothing. It’s to do what matters most.

Legacy wealth stage

You’ve achieved not just financial freedom — but a lasting impact. You’ve built something that outlives your schedule and, eventually, your lifetime.

Wealth is no longer just what you accumulate. It’s what you activate for others.

What to do: Prepare succession. Build systems that outlive you. Think beyond spreadsheets and think of legacy programs. Wealth isn’t what you leave. It’s what you live out loud — and pass forward.

The goal isn’t to grind harder. It’s to move smarter — with clarity, systems and a sustainable pace.

Do not just seek to have a richer bank account — but a richer life.

True success is not in earning more — but in becoming more.

And do not seek to watch more of those crazy Tiktok or YouTube programs on wealth creation. You just might lose it!

