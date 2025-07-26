Actions more than words

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. may not be as eloquent as his late father but he is certainly making his presence felt.

His three years in office may lack drama and excitement but who needs that?

The President’s calm and collected composure allows him to think clearly and to act rationally even when faced with the most challenging situations. He thinks before he speaks and does not talk needlessly, something that we badly need amidst all the noise and haste.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen him on the ground, personally checking on key projects and egging responsible officials to do their work faster.

He is also sensitive to public clamor. Remember when the President suspended work on the EDSA rebuild — not because it wasn’t a worthy project but because of its heavy toll on commuters, the riding public and motorists?

President Marcos also took time off his busy schedule to lead the groundbreaking and time capsule laying of the Caticlan Passenger Terminal Building at the Caticlan Airport in Aklan. The project had been in the works for so long but reached completion stage only when BBM willed it.

He saw the need and the potential of a gateway to Boracay that can draw in millions of foreign and local visitors and generate hundreds of millions of pesos in government revenues.

Meanwhile, last June 1, the President along with the First Family rode the MRT to the North Avenue Station where he interacted with commuters. It wasn’t his first train ride, as he said his family often takes the train to avoid traffic.

Shortly after, the Department of Transportation increased the fare discount, students, PWDs and senior citizens were given fare discounts, from 20 percent to 50 percent for MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2.

Also last July 14, he personally checked the Malampaya gas field through a fly-by to see the progress firsthand, a strong reaffirmation of the commitments he made early on, particularly in the area of energy security.

Recognizing the immense, largely untapped wealth beneath our seas, the President didn’t stop at acknowledging Malampaya’s existing contributions in energy and revenue. Believing in the science and the long-term value of local resources, he conveyed his administration’s full support for the Malampaya Phase 4 drilling operations which aims to develop new wells to extend the facility’s life and sustain its output.

Then of course we now have the P20 per kilo rice as promised, which the President said will be here to stay.

As he mentioned in his inaugural address, “the changes we seek will benefit all and will shortchange no one.”

Redefining leadership

As the nation awaits the President’s State of the Nation Address on July 28 and the opening of the 20th Congress amidst the onslaught of tropical cyclones that have devastated many parts of the country, Filipinos can’t help but wonder what the next three years would be like for the country and what changes are in store, hopefully for the better.

According to House of Representatives spokesperson Princess Abante, the upcoming Congress will likely focus on food security and livelihood following the President’s lead.

Abante issued the statement after the President ordered government agencies to expand his administration’s flagship “Benteng Bigas Meron Na” program that provides rice at P20 per kilo to poor families.

The President has also acknowledged the vital role of the coconut processing industry in driving economic growth and creating local employment.

Unfortunately, the country is grappling with deepening divisions — social, economic and political fault lines that have fractured the nation. Now, more than ever, Congress needs a leader who can steer it toward unification and progress.

The Speaker of the House would be in the best position to champion pivotal bills that have languished for too long, including a National Land Use Act and full digitalization of government services — aligning perfectly with President Marcos’ goals of modernization and digital governance.

The ambitions of the Marcos administration are extensive: addressing food security, digital transformation, regional development and educational reforms. For these goals to transition from mere rhetoric to actionable outcomes, the House must adopt a proactive and strategic approach.

The next Speaker should be adept with bureaucratic navigation and grassroots politics in order to expedite priority legislation such as the E-Governance Act, the National Education Portal, the Regional Investment and Equalization Act and initiatives targeting zero dropout rates and full access to education.

There are those who are now pushing for a House of Representatives to be led by Bacolod lone district Rep. Albee Benitez who is said to have not only extensive political experience, but also foundational expertise in technology and mass housing. They say that Benitez could professionalize legislative processes and enhance public engagement through digital platforms.

His tenure as chairman of the committee on housing and urban development saw him author critical measures focusing on inclusive growth, smart governance and public housing.

The new Speaker’s task must go beyond merely presiding over the House. Whoever rules next should be able to redefine the Speakership as a powerful catalyst for national progress.

Whether or not Benitez will be up to the task of course remains to be seen, but then there is only one way to find out.

In selecting the next Speaker, Congress has a unique opportunity to illustrate that leadership must embody a sense of purpose above self.

