^

Business

NGCP OKs AboitizPower’s 137-MW Negros solar link

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2025 | 12:00am
NGCP OKs AboitizPowerâ€™s 137-MW Negros solar link
The company, through Aboitiz Renewables Inc., has secured the final certificate of approval to connect from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for its Calatrava Solar Power Plant.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. is now ready to deliver clean energy to the grid from its 137.4-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Negros Occidental, following the green light from the transmission operator.

The company, through Aboitiz Renewables Inc., has secured the final certificate of approval to connect from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for its Calatrava Solar Power Plant.

The certification indicates the project’s readiness for commercial operations, making it one of the largest operating solar power facilities in the Visayas.

“This milestone adds significant capacity to the grid, helps electricity suppliers meet their Renewable Portfolio Standards obligations, and is another step forward for the country as far as our nationwide energy transition objectives are concerned,” Aboitiz Renewables president Jimmy Villaroman said.

Located in San Isidro town in Calatrava, the solar plant is expected to bolster energy supply in the region and support the country’s goal of expanding the share of renewables in the power mix.

Besides the Negros Occidental project, Aboitiz Renewables is also gearing up for the activation of two solar facilities in Luzon.

Nearing completion, the 221-MW Olongapo Solar in Zambales is on track for testing and commissioning within this quarter.

The construction of the 92.56-MW San Manuel Solar in Pangasinan, meanwhile, is underway, with commissioning also targeted this year.

These projects are set to be integrated into the NGCP’s Castillejos 230 kilovolt and San Manuel 69 kV substations.

ABOITIZ

SOLAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
After concluding his first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the trip earned...
Business
fbtw
July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Motorists should brace for another round of fuel price hikes as high as P1.10 per liter starting Tuesday, July 22.
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
 Digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has appealed to the government and lawmakers for a rational...
Business
fbtw
Stormy months and energy infrastructure

Stormy months and energy infrastructure

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
The ongoing southwest monsoon or habagat is one of the worst monsoon rains that I can remember in recent years.
Business
fbtw
China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
China pledged $30 billion in aid to the Philippines since 2015 but delivered just $700 million. Most projects were delayed,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mortgaging our children&rsquo;s future

Mortgaging our children’s future

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
“Some years ago, The Wall Street Journal ran a cartoon that goes to the essence of the matter.
Business
fbtw
MPIC agricultural unit buys out Franklin Baker for P1 billion

MPIC agricultural unit buys out Franklin Baker for P1 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is strengthening his foothold in the coconut industry after he acquired Franklin Baker Group of...
Business
fbtw
Fruitas ripe for another record revenue in 2025

Fruitas ripe for another record revenue in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Fruitas Holdings Inc. of businessman Lester Yu is ripe for another record high revenue in 2025 following its strong showing...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to finesse US tariff

Philippines to finesse US tariff

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
According to economist and former lawmaker Joey Salceda, the recent announcement of US President Donald Trump that the US...
Business
fbtw

Elizabeth Lee named new FPI chairperson

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Federation of Philippine Industrie has named automotive industry executive Elizabeth Lee as its first female chair.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with