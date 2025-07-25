NGCP OKs AboitizPowerâ€™s 137-MW Negros solar link

NGCP OKs AboitizPower’s 137-MW Negros solar link

The company, through Aboitiz Renewables Inc., has secured the final certificate of approval to connect from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for its Calatrava Solar Power Plant.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. is now ready to deliver clean energy to the grid from its 137.4-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Negros Occidental, following the green light from the transmission operator.

The certification indicates the project’s readiness for commercial operations, making it one of the largest operating solar power facilities in the Visayas.

“This milestone adds significant capacity to the grid, helps electricity suppliers meet their Renewable Portfolio Standards obligations, and is another step forward for the country as far as our nationwide energy transition objectives are concerned,” Aboitiz Renewables president Jimmy Villaroman said.

Located in San Isidro town in Calatrava, the solar plant is expected to bolster energy supply in the region and support the country’s goal of expanding the share of renewables in the power mix.

Besides the Negros Occidental project, Aboitiz Renewables is also gearing up for the activation of two solar facilities in Luzon.

Nearing completion, the 221-MW Olongapo Solar in Zambales is on track for testing and commissioning within this quarter.

The construction of the 92.56-MW San Manuel Solar in Pangasinan, meanwhile, is underway, with commissioning also targeted this year.

These projects are set to be integrated into the NGCP’s Castillejos 230 kilovolt and San Manuel 69 kV substations.