DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

A man plays online gambling on his cellphone in this photo illustration taken on July 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has appealed to the government and lawmakers for a rational approach and a fair dialogue amid growing concerns about online gambling.

DigiPlus, the operator behind leading online gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, expressed alarm that responsible and law-abiding operators “are being swept into a tide of suspicion meant to catch those who have never complied with regulation in the first place.”

The company said that a number of the measures being debated in Congress, such as rigorous know-your-customer checks, mandatory age verification that bars minors and vulnerable players, self-exclusion tools and responsible-gaming prompts, have been in place in DigiPlus platforms since November 2024.

DigiPlus said that it has always done its best to align its operations with regulatory expectations from Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and other relevant government agencies.

Further, it assured the public that every peso flowing through its platforms is taxed, audited and remitted to PAGCOR and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Nonetheless, Eusebio Tanco, who chairs DigiPlus, said the company is open to evolving and improving wherever needed.

“If there are new standards to meet, or better ways to protect players, we will act swiftly and responsibly. But please, do not condemn an industry and the 50,000 Filipino families who rely on it, without hearing the facts first,” Tanco said.

“Tell us what more we must do. And we will do it without hesitation. Just grant us the fairness owed to any lawful Filipino enterprise,” he said.

DigiPlus, which has more than 3,000 direct employees, likewise warned that the consequences of a total ban on online gaming go far beyond corporate risk.

The company said that there is an estimated 50,000 jobs across the online gaming industry’s nationwide network, including those in information technology, cybersecurity, software development, multimedia artists, call center agents, security personnel and housekeeping staff.

“In every city, in every province, our people are asking: are we no longer welcome, even when we’ve done everything right?” Tanco said.

DigiPlus also reiterated that banning licensed operators would not make online gaming go away, but will only drive players toward illegal and unregulated sites with no safeguards.

“If we study the issue with clear eyes, we will see that the social ills being blamed on online gaming stem from the illegal market. That is where underage gambling happens. That is where financial abuse thrives. Target that and the harm disappears,” it said.

The company is calling for fact-based dialogue that is grounded not in fear or stigma, but in the shared goal of building a stronger, safer and more accountable gaming industry.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are simply asking to be judged by our actions, not by perception, nor by association with those who break the law. Regulation works best when it uplifts what is working, not when it dismantles it,” DigiPlus said.