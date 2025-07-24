^

Jollibee Group unveils corporate rebrand to power global growth

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has introduced its evolved corporate brand to align with the company’s global growth strategy.

While its legal entity name remains to be Jollibee Foods Corp., its official corporate name will now be the Jollibee Group.

The group said the initiative is designed to support the company’s business, attract new franchise partners and investors, enhance connections with talents as well as reinforce its credibility as a trusted and values-driven partner.

The updated identity also brings greater consistency across the group’s diverse portfolio of 19 brands.

“As we scale globally, we’re not only expanding our reach – we’re shaping a company known not just for business success, but for the joy and quality we bring to people’s lives,” Jollibee Group global president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

“This refreshed identity is a powerful expression of who we are and where we’re headed,” he said.

With its reimagined corporate brand, the Jollibee Group aims to further strengthen its position as a dynamic and forward-looking company poised for sustained growth and global leadership.

The brand evolution also includes a reimagined visual identity, updated brand architecture and a unified naming convention.

“Our purpose is more than an internal compass – it’s our strategic advantage. It unites our people, inspires brand loyalty and strengthens our connections with communities around the world,” Tanmantiong said.

“At our core, we are here for one reason – spreading joy through superior taste. This purpose drives our innovation, defines our customer promise and fuels our momentum. Superior taste is not just what we serve – it’s the reason our brands resonate across cultures and markets,” he said.

The Jollibee Group is one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, with homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee as its flagship brand.

The group has set a strategic roadmap for the next five years as part of its vision to become among the top five restaurant companies in the world.

As of end-March, the Jollibee Group’s store network stood at 9,935 composed of 3,393 stores in the Philippines and 6,542 abroad. The group plans to spend between P18 billion and P21 billion this year to open 700 to 800 stores across brands and regions.

