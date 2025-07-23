^

Grab now supports crypto top-ups

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2025 | 12:00am
CJ Lacsican, vice president for cities and head of Grab Financial Group in the Philippines, said the feature supports the company’s push for financial inclusion by offering alternative digital-first solutions, especially for users with limited access to traditional banks.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Grab users in the Philippines can now load their GrabPay wallets using cryptocurrency, following a partnership between regional payments firm Triple-A and local digital asset exchange PDAX.

“Integrating cryptocurrency as a cash-in option for GrabPay reflects our commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the Philippines,” Lacsican said.

“By offering more accessible, digital-first solutions, we aim to empower a wider spectrum of Filipinos — especially those with limited access to traditional banking or those who prefer the convenience of digital currencies,” Lacsican said.

The new feature allows users to cash in using major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin and Tether. This marks a significant step in integrating digital currencies into everyday transactions, offering more flexibility and options to Filipino users of the Grab superapp.

Grab users can now select “cryptocurrencies” as a cash-in method on the Grab app, choose their preferred token, input the peso amount and send crypto from their digital wallets. The funds are instantly reflected in their GrabPay accounts.

The crypto top-up option, initially rolled out in Singapore last year, was made available locally through the collaboration of Triple-A and PDAX.

“We had a successful launch of GrabPay top-ups with cryptocurrency in Singapore. The response has been fantastic,” Triple-A CEO Eric Barbier said.

“Now, we’re looking forward to bringing this service to the Philippines, a market that’s ready for digital currencies. This is a big step in making digital currencies easier to use in everyday life across Southeast Asia,” Barbier said.

Other existing cash-in methods for GrabPay include local e-wallets, online banking via InstaPay, linked bank accounts, debit and credit cards as well as selected convenience stores and business centers.

PDAX, one of the country’s licensed virtual asset service providers, said the new service is expected to further drive crypto adoption in the country, where millions of Filipinos already hold or trade digital assets.

PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba said the Philippines has one of the largest crypto user bases globally.

“Through this partnership, we’re thrilled to offer accessible use cases that will both support the existing crypto community and drive greater adoption of cryptocurrency,” Gaba said.

Triple-A is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, while PDAX operates under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The companies assured that all crypto transactions are processed with strict compliance to global standards on cybersecurity, fraud prevention and data protection.

