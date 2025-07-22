mWell opens first tech-powered primary care facility

With a fully integrated digital platform, mWell’s primary care facility in Main Square Mall in Bacoor City showcases the company’s digital health suite, which includes the clinic management system and the digital health ID.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s digital health care arm mWell has taken another step forward in providing a more inclusive health care system in the country with the opening of its first technology-powered primary care facility.

“Health care is a pillar of national progress. While mWell began as a digital platform, we’ve always believed that true impact lies in integration — where technology meets real, on-the-ground care,” mWell chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“This primary care facility brings that vision to life. It’s a tangible step toward a more inclusive health care system, one that ensures that every Filipino — whether online or on-site — has a clear path to better health,” Pangilinan said.

Powered by the mWell clinic management system, the facility offers a technology-enhanced experience with digital patient records, shorter wait times and efficient operations.

It is also designed to serve as a venue to fully utilize mWell’s digital health ID.

The “one patient, one record” concept, facilitated by the digital ID, aims to create a single, centralized and secure electronic health record for each patient, improving data accessibility and reducing errors across different health care providers.

“The patient care facility reflects our commitment to the national goals of the Universal Health Care Act. Through digital innovation, we’re creating a system that supports early detection, empowers preventive care and delivers continuity of care,” mWell president and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said.

“The primary care facility will utilize our HealthSuite, a range of enterprise health solutions including clinic management systems and the digital health ID which is designed to elevate the healthcare experience,” she said.

The mWell facility is set to offer services under the PhilHealth Konsulta program, with accreditation already in progress.

Once launched, qualified PhilHealth members will be able to access consultations, laboratory tests and select medicines at no additional cost through their benefits.

Laboratory services are available to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while primary care services run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.