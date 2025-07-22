^

Business

mWell opens first tech-powered primary care facility

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2025 | 12:00am
With a fully integrated digital platform, mWell’s primary care facility in Main Square Mall in Bacoor City showcases the company’s digital health suite, which includes the clinic management system and the digital health ID.
City Government of Bacoor Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s digital health care arm mWell has taken another step forward in providing a more inclusive health care system in the country with the opening of its first technology-powered primary care facility.

With a fully integrated digital platform, mWell’s primary care facility in Main Square Mall in Bacoor City showcases the company’s digital health suite, which includes the clinic management system and the digital health ID.

“Health care is a pillar of national progress. While mWell began as a digital platform, we’ve always believed that true impact lies in integration — where technology meets real, on-the-ground care,” mWell chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“This primary care facility brings that vision to life. It’s a tangible step toward a more inclusive health care system, one that ensures that every Filipino — whether online or on-site — has a clear path to better health,” Pangilinan said.

Powered by the mWell clinic management system, the facility offers a technology-enhanced experience with digital patient records, shorter wait times and efficient operations.

It is also designed to serve as a venue to fully utilize mWell’s digital health ID.

The “one patient, one record” concept, facilitated by the digital ID, aims to create a single, centralized and secure electronic health record for each patient, improving data accessibility and reducing errors across different health care providers.

“The patient care facility reflects our commitment to the national goals of the Universal Health Care Act. Through digital innovation, we’re creating a system that supports early detection, empowers preventive care and delivers continuity of care,” mWell president and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said.

“The primary care facility will utilize our HealthSuite, a range of enterprise health solutions including clinic management systems and the digital health ID which is designed to elevate the healthcare experience,” she said.

The mWell facility is set to offer services under the PhilHealth Konsulta program, with accreditation already in progress.

Once launched, qualified PhilHealth members will be able to access consultations, laboratory tests and select medicines at no additional cost through their benefits.

Laboratory services are available to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while primary care services run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caring for senior citizens

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Sometimes I wonder if this is still the same country I grew up in. 
Marcos arrives in Washington amid looming US tariff hike
play

Marcos arrives in Washington amid looming US tariff hike

16 hours ago
This marks Marcos’ fifth visit to the US since taking office in 2022 and his first official meeting with Trump since...
Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
A Filipina-led advocacy group seeking to educate the Filipino youth on how to address hunger and improve the nation’s...
DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with mobile wallet GCash to help micro, small and medium enterprises grow...
US dollar tests key levels in rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The US dollar’s historic plunge – its steepest first-half decline in five decades – may be abating. After tumbling by 10.7 percent through June, the greenback has recovered from its lows.
Two more rate cuts likely &ndash; Recto

Two more rate cuts likely – Recto

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has room to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this year, despite global uncertainties...
A lunatic’s tire story for managers

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
A corporate executive parked his luxury car and went into an office building near a mental hospital.
Customs extends validity of importer accreditation

Customs extends validity of importer accreditation

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs is set to extend the validity of importer accreditations to three years from one year to streamline...
A winning combination

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
According to Wikipedia, marketing is the act of acquiring, satisfying and retaining customers. It is one of the primary components of business management and commerce.
Government eyes P200 billion retail bond float in Q3

Government eyes P200 billion retail bond float in Q3

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government is planning to raise around P200 billion through retail treasury bonds within the third quarter of the...
