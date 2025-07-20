^

Business

Top Line to operate 50 fuel stations by year-end

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Top Line to operate 50 fuel stations by year-end
“We are positioning ourselves for even greater impact,” Top Line chairman, president and CEO Eugene Erik Lim said during the company’s first annual stockholders’ meeting as a listed firm.
Ehda M. Dagooc

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly listed Top Line Business Development Corp. is accelerating the rebranding of its recently acquired gasoline stations, aiming to expand operations to 50 locations within the year.

“We are positioning ourselves for even greater impact,” Top Line chairman, president and CEO Eugene Erik Lim said during the company’s first annual stockholders’ meeting as a listed firm.

“Our strategic priorities include expanding storage and import capacity to strengthen supply reliability, expanding our retail footprint… and upgrading digital platforms to improve operational visibility and customer experience,” Lim said.

The company recently acquired 38 gasoline stations, a depot facility and 15 fuel tanker trucks from Total Oil & Gas Resources Inc. and Ballston Metro Corp. for P180 million.

The deal covers fixtures, machinery and equipment, as well as intangible assets such as customer loyalty programs and leasehold rights.

The acquisition will enable Top Line to expand beyond Cebu, as some of the acquired assets are in Leyte, Siquijor and Negros Oriental.

The move is expected to add at least 36.5 million liters to the company’s annual liquid fuel sales volume, building on the 72.45 million liters it sold last year.

“Each station we acquire has been carefully evaluated for its operational potential and its ability to strengthen our network, ensuring it contributes to our bottom line while delivering sustainable value for our shareholders,” Lim said.

Top Line, through subsidiary Light Fuels Corp., is also set to enter into an asset purchase agreement with Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy for the acquisition of a gas station in Cebu for P8.5 million.

Under the Light Fuels brand, Top Line has four operating stations, with eight more under various stages of development across Cebu.

The company debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange in April, raising P732.6 million from an oversubscribed initial public offering.

Of the total proceeds, around P400 million was earmarked for the expansion of the company’s service station network.

“We are deploying capital with discipline and agility, enabling us to seize opportunities that accelerate our roadmap while maintaining prudent financial management. This is how we translate investor trust into real, measurable progress on the ground,” Lim said.

TOP LINE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila minimum wage hike takes effect today, July 18

Metro Manila minimum wage hike takes effect today, July 18

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
 The Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers that Friday, July 18, marks the start of the implementation...
Business
fbtw

You are doing a great job

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Some bosses affirm and praise their people who perform well and even reward them. Some bosses are stoic, inarticulate and do not reveal their emotions.
Business
fbtw

A holistic approach

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippines climbed a spot in the 2025 World Competitiveness Yearbook, taking 51st place out of 69 economies.
Business
fbtw
CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings
play

CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Netizens were in an uproar when banks implemented new tax rates on savings interest.
Business
fbtw
Stocks end 3-day slide

Stocks end 3-day slide

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market snapped its three-day losing streak, ending the week with slight gains as sentiment got a much-needed...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
A Filipina-led advocacy group seeking to educate the Filipino youth on how to address hunger and improve the nation’s...
Business
fbtw
PLDT Group brings FarmTech to Pampanga

PLDT Group brings FarmTech to Pampanga

40 minutes ago
Across many agricultural regions in the Philippines, some smallholder farmers are beginning to adopt technology, but many...
Business
fbtw
HSBC extends funding to climate resilience projects in agriculture

HSBC extends funding to climate resilience projects in agriculture

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
Homegrown agriculture technology firm Mayani Philippines will co-implement a project that seeks to improve smallhold farmers...
Business
fbtw
High-zinc rice soon a staple for 35,000 households &ndash; PhilRice

High-zinc rice soon a staple for 35,000 households – PhilRice

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
Around 35,000 Filipino households by 2028 will have access to a rice variety that seeks to address zinc deficiency in the...
Business
fbtw

Learning leadership lessons

By Francis J. Kong | 40 minutes ago
Hindsight is always 20/20, and history serves as an invaluable teacher. Reflecting on his career journey, Matthew C. Read offers valuable insights that current and emerging leaders should consider.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with