You are doing a great job

Some bosses affirm and praise their people who perform well and even reward them. Some bosses are stoic, inarticulate and do not reveal their emotions. The former are bosses who are forthcoming with praise; the latter keep their cards close to their chest, leaving you to question your performance.

In the beginning, you might have felt like a lost sailor navigating a sea of unfamiliarity, struggling to grasp the company’s software, locate essential information or figure out the unwritten workplace rules. Yet, over time, you found your footing. You grew more self-assured in your role and your colleagues and superiors began commending you for a job well done.

However, as time passes, you might wonder when your boss last praised you or acknowledged your contributions. What happened to the days when they used to sing your praises? The silence can be disconcerting, and it’s not uncommon to interpret it as a sign of failure or stagnation.

But before you let doubt set in, remember that silence doesn’t always signify a lack of appreciation. Here are six telltale signs that you’re still an exceptional employee — even when the applause is scarce:

1. You are receiving more feedback

When you’re performing exceptionally well, your boss might shift their focus from constant praise to providing you with the resources and constructive criticism needed to reach new heights. This isn’t a negative sign — it means you’ve set a high standard, and your manager wants to continue challenging you. Embrace the feedback; it’s a pathway to growth.

2. You are the go-to person for questions

Your colleagues turn to you for guidance and support when they encounter challenges. This is no coincidence — it reflects the trust you’ve built. Your reputation as a knowledgeable and dependable resource speaks volumes about your competence and mastery of the role.

3. You are asked for your opinions and insights

Being invited to share your thoughts in discussions and meetings is another mark of your positive impact. If you’re given a seat at the table, it means your insights are valued. Your team wouldn’t do that if they doubted your contributions or abilities.

4. Your boss increasingly depends on you

“Can you handle this for me?” — your manager now relies on you without hesitation. While the accolades may have faded, this trust is a testament to your value. Handling critical tasks without being asked twice shows just how indispensable you’ve become.

5. You are now in charge of your own work

In the early stages, guidance and supervision were necessary. But if your boss now trusts you with projects and grants you autonomy, take it as a decisive vote of confidence. You’ve earned their trust through consistency and capability.

6. You are asked to represent your company

Whether speaking at events, attending external meetings, or participating in press opportunities, being selected to represent your company is a strong sign. It means your boss sees you as a worthy ambassador for the organization.

As you settle into your role, it’s normal for the chorus of praise to fade into the background. But don’t let the absence of accolades sow seeds of self-doubt. True excellence is often quiet and steadfast. Your consistent performance, reliability and growing influence are the strongest markers of success.

Continue delivering your best — and the recognition you seek will find its way back to you. In the grand symphony of your career, sometimes the silent notes resonate the most.

