Keepers forays into premium local spirits

SULA Spirits celebrates Filipino artistry with bottles that are as refined as the craft they hold.

MANILA, Philippines — The Keepers Holdings Inc. of retail tycoon Lucio Co is venturing into the premium local spirits market with the purchase of a 50-percent stake in the company behind the world-class Filipino liqueur brand SULÀ.

In a stock exchange filing, Keepers said it has acquired up to 50 percent subscribed and outstanding shares of Cervia Global Trading Inc. for P40 million.

Keepers said the amount of consideration for the acquisition at P320 per share was based on the revenue potential of Cervia Global Trading, a domestic corporation dedicated to creating and producing premium local alcoholic beverages.

Cervia produces liqueurs using Philippine-grown raw materials for distribution in both domestic and international markets.

Keepers said the acquisition of a 50-percent stake in Cervia gives the company a strategic entry point into the premium local spirits market.

Further, it also positions the company for growth in international markets.

Keepers imports and distributes world-class spirits, wines and related products in the country.

It holds a leading market position in the imported distribution segment in the Philippines and has extensive and long-standing relationships with brand owners who are global market leaders.

For over two decades, the company has brought and served Filipino consumers the leading international brands of spirits, wines and specialty beverages, including iconic global brands Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, Glenfiddich, Suntory, Jinro, Jose Cuervo, Jim Beam, Penfolds, Red Bull and many others.

In November last year, the company announced plans to acquire up to 100 percent of Booze On-Line Inc., adding to its portfolio of premium beer brands.

Booze Online is a pioneer in imported draft beer and considered to be the largest imported beer distributor in the Philippines.

It also offers an extensive listing of over 100 different brands including Hoegaarden, Stella Artois, Becks, Leffe, Paulaner, Chimay and Delirium Tremenes.

Keepers is also planning to further reinforce its position in the country’s liquor distribution scene by putting up stores that will exclusively sell alcoholic beverages.

The company intends to establish a chain of retail outlets dedicated for alcoholic beverages and related products as well as incorporate a subsidiary for the establishment of the retail outlets.