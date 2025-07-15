LT Group optimistic on 2025 outlook

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc. (LTG) of taipan Lucio Tan is bullish on its prospects for the year, with the conglomerate seeing continued growth despite rising global uncertainties.

“Of course, we’re very optimistic,” LTG president Lucio Tan III told The STAR in a chance interview when asked about its outlook for the conglomerate this year.

Tan said LTG is keeping its optimism despite recent heightened global uncertainties, such as the unforeseen escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the imposition of US tariffs.

LTG has started 2025 on a high note, posting its best first-quarter performance since its follow-on public offering in 2013.

The company delivered an attributable net income of P7.24 billion from January to March, up by 13 percent from P6.42 billion in the same period last year.

Its top line likewise grew by 9.3 percent year-on-year to P31.15 billion on the back of improved revenues from the banking, distilled and property development segments.

Tan earlier expressed confidence that LTG’s momentum in 2024 would propel the company to even greater achievements in the coming years.

He said the group continues to see opportunities to expand its market share across its various business segments, while also staying committed to driving sustainable and innovative growth.

LTG is also coming off a record breaking year in 2024, the company’s strongest financial performance to date.

Guided by innovation, adaptability and future-focused mindset, LTG continues to strengthen its core businesses while exploring new opportunities for expansion to ensure long-term relevance and contribute meaningfully to national development.

LTG’s portfolio currently spans across diverse segments that include tobacco, banking, distilled spirits, beverage and property development.

LTG is among the 40 Philippine firms that made it to this year’s Fortune Southeast Asia 500, a list that ranks the largest companies in the region in terms of total revenues.

The company ranked 153rd in the 2025 edition, up from 169th last year.