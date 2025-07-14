^

SMGP to raise fresh capital via offshore debt market

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Ang-led San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) is tapping the offshore debt market again, this time planning to issue up to $150 million worth of senior perpetual capital securities.

The move comes after the SMGP board approved the planned offer, which is set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. (SGX-ST).

Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to cover costs and expenses related to a planned exchange offer involving the company’s outstanding dollar-denominated securities listed with the SGX-ST.

The additional proceeds will be allocated to pre-development costs of SMGP’s solar and hydropower projects, as well as to the financing of its battery energy storage systems.

The company clarified that none of the proceeds will be used for its existing and planned coal-fired power plants and liquefied natural gas assets.

For this fundraising activity, the SMPG board authorized the appointment of Standard Chartered Bank as the sole bookrunner and lead manager.

DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Ltd. will serve as the trustee, with Deutsche Bank-Hong Kong branch acting as the registrar and paying, calculation and transfer agent.

“The corporation shall make an announcement on the transactions with the SGX-ST on an even date,” SMGP told the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp.

Perpetual securities have no fixed tenors, unlike traditional bonds with maturity dates. This structure provides issuers like SMGP with greater financial flexibility.

Issuing securities with perpetual tenors is also advantageous for capital-intensive businesses and industries such as power that have long investment and payback periods.

Earlier this year, SMGP raised $100 million from the offshore debt market to partially finance the redemption of its outstanding senior perpetual capital securities issued in October and December 2020.

As the power arm of the San Miguel group, SMGP owns and operates a diversified portfolio of natural gas, coal and renewable energy projects.

As of end-2024, the company had accounted for a national market share of 22.44 percent, making it the biggest power producer in the country in terms of capacity.

