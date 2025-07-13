^

Business

‘$2 trillion by 2050’ dream needs 6.7 percent GDP growth – think tank

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜$2 trillion by 2050â€™ dream needs 6.7 percent GDP growth â€“ think tank
In a report, De La Salle University-Angelo King Institute (DLSU-AKI) for Economic and Business Studies emphasized that there is a need to infuse a greater sense of realism into the discourse of how the economy is doing and how far it can go.
Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is unlikely to hit its $2-trillion economic goal by 2050 as doing so would require a nearly seven percent annual expansion, an exceptional and unrealistic level for the country at this point.

In a report, De La Salle University-Angelo King Institute (DLSU-AKI) for Economic and Business Studies emphasized that there is a need to infuse a greater sense of realism into the discourse of how the economy is doing and how far it can go.

For one, the policy brief’s authors believe that gross domestic product (GDP) could not reach $2 trillion or roughly P112 trillion by 2050 — an assumption earlier touted by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev).

Currently, the Philippine economy is just about $392 billion in nominal terms or around 20 percent of the 2050 vision.

DLSU-AKI’s estimates showed that the country would need a 6.7-percent annual growth rate to achieve the target over the next 25 years.

“This will not happen. It is too high,” the authors said.

“Historically, only a few countries have grown at almost seven percent for 25 years. These countries are in Asia but they did it in a different world context and their growth was manufacturing-cum-export-led,” they said.

For 2025, the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee lowered its GDP target to 5.5 to 6.5 percent from six to eight percent earlier amid lingering external risks.

For 2026, until the end of the Marcos administration in 2028, GDP is seen picking up by six to seven percent, lower than the initial target of six to eight percent.

Based on DLSU-AKI’s model and projection, the economy, at best, will reach $1.7 trillion by 2050. This is 15 percent lower than the $2-trillion assumption.

This is stemming from an average growth of 4.8 percent starting this year, with a slight declining trend until 2050 when growth will be at 3.6 percent.

“This is just the result of progress. We cannot become richer and grow as fast as today,” the authors said.

While the economist noted that they could still be wrong, they are certain that the economy could not register an average of 6.7-percent GDP.

“Using our models, we have estimated that in 2050, the share of work in agriculture will have declined significantly which is good news. The bad news is that our major employer will be wholesale and retail trade, which means low wages,” the report said.

Last year, the World Economic Forum said the Philippines could potentially expand to a $2-trillion economy if investments in key sectors are sustained, particularly in education and human development.

ECONOMIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Knowing little, thinking it’s a lot

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Have you ever been in a conversation where someone who doesn’t know much about a topic talks as if they’re the ultimate expert?
Business
fbtw
Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15
play

Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Gambling operators only have roughly a month to take down billboard advertisements on buildings and posters displayed on public...
Business
fbtw
Banks&rsquo; bad loan ratio eases in May

Banks’ bad loan ratio eases in May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Fewer borrowers missed their loan payments in May, as lower interest rates and manageable inflation helped ease debt burdens,...
Business
fbtw
Economists weigh in on Trump&rsquo;s 20% tariff

Economists weigh in on Trump’s 20% tariff

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
he Philippines may be “less affected” by US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 20 percent tariff...
Business
fbtw
NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Rental rates in Metro Manila are declining across central business districts, with the Bay Area in Pasay — formerly...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business group pushes for Philippines-US free trade talks

Business group pushes for Philippines-US free trade talks

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Business group Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) is calling for accelerated...
Business
fbtw
Tariff woes dampen market anew

Tariff woes dampen market anew

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Investors shied away from the market for a second day in a row, daunted by Washington’s move to slap trading allies,...
Business
fbtw
PPA revenue nears P15 billion in first half

PPA revenue nears P15 billion in first half

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is exhibiting resilience in its revenue efforts in the face of threats posed by higher...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Rice tariff hike not happening soon&rsquo;

‘Rice tariff hike not happening soon’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The country’s rice tariff rate may not be adjusted soon as the government mulls over a comprehensive program that will...
Business
fbtw

DoubleDragon plan to list industrial REIT gains steam

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Property builder DoubleDragon Corp. has topped off a five-hectare warehouse complex in Cebu that will be included in the P25-billion portfolio of a future real estate investment trust.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with