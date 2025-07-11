Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15

MANILA, Philippines — Gambling operators only have roughly a month to take down billboard advertisements on buildings and posters displayed on public transportation.

In a statement on Friday, July 11, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) said it had ordered all licensed operators, suppliers, system administrators and gaming venue operators to remove all out-of-home gambling advertisements by August 15.

These include materials posted on trains, buses, jeepneys and taxis.

The agency issued a memorandum on July 7 to implement the directive as part of its effort to regulate gambling-related promotions in public spaces.

“Regulating excessive and pervasive gambling advertisements is a critical step in protecting vulnerable sectors of society, especially the youth,” Tengco said.

PAGCOR said it will only approve advertisements or campaigns that promote “institutional or responsible gaming.”

“We have given all our licensees and stakeholders until August 15 to completely remove all gambling-related ads,” PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said.

He also made it clear that putting up new gambling ads in place of the ones already removed won’t be tolerated, and operators who do so will face appropriate consequences.

Although the deadline for taking down gambling ads is August 15, PAGCOR requires operators to submit an inventory of their billboard and wallscape advertisements by July 16, which is only one week from Friday.

This should include an inventory of the advertisement’s size, material, location, rental contract expiration and the permit number provided by the Ad Standards Council.

Tengco said the agency wants to avoid sending the message that it’s encouraging gambling or leading Filipinos toward addiction, which is why it is also seeking stricter regulations to online gambling.

“While PAGCOR is mandated to regulate the gaming industry and generate revenues for nation-building, we do not want to encourage a culture of gambling addiction,” he added.

Earlier this week, the agency said it will enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Ad Standards Council to tighten rules for gambling ads on TV and billboards.

But with gambling ads also showing up on e-wallets and ride-hailing apps, regulating online ads is still being studied.

Both House and Senate lawmakers have filed bills seeking to impose stricter regulations on online gambling, including a 10% tax, e-wallet restrictions and higher minimum bets.

Some, however, are proposing a total ban on online gambling, which PAGCOR believes would not solve the problem of illegal gambling operators preying on vulnerable Filipinos, even the youth.