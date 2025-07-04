^

PAL to operate 5 Manila-Seattle flights per week by November

Ana Crescini - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 1:45pm
A plane of the Philippine Airlines taking off from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as seen in a file photo.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will increase its nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle from three to five times weekly starting November 25, the airline announced Thursday, July 3. 

The move is part of PAL’s strategy to tap into growing travel demand between the U.S. West Coast and Asia, and strengthen its presence in a key international market.

“Our decision to increase frequencies to Seattle highlights the importance of the U.S. market to the Philippine Airlines global network,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said in a statement.

“In particular, the great value of Seattle as a gateway—not just to the Washington and Oregon areas, but to cities across the United States that we can now serve through our ongoing partnership with Alaska Airlines,” Nuttall added.

The additional flights will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. PAL is deploying Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route, which can carry up to 370 passengers.

Beyond passenger traffic, the flight increase is expected to add up to 40 tons of weekly cargo capacity, supporting growing trade flows between the Philippines and the U.S.

“We are focusing strongly on developing this growing market to help Americans plan their vacation trips to the Philippines and other Asian countries, to open up more opportunities for businesses, and for Filipino Americans to reunite more often with their families back in the home country,” Nuttall said.

Seattle is one of six U.S. destinations served directly by PAL, alongside New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Guam.

