^

Business

Pinoys cutting back on non-essential spending

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 8:00am

Amid rising costs

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are expected to adjust their spending habits by cutting back on the non-essentials in the second half amid lingering concerns about inflationary pressures.

Based on the latest consumer pulse study of TransUnion Philippines, Filipinos are entering the second semester with a mix of financial optimism and caution, with the outlook tempered by ongoing economic challenges such as inflation and job security.

As such, consumers are adjusting their spending habits and seeking access to credit.

According to the study, nearly half of Filipinos are cutting back on discretionary expenses, while almost a quarter scaled down on digital services.

Headline inflation continued its downtrend in May, easing to an almost six-year low of 1.3 percent. For the five-month period, inflation settled at 1.9 percent, below the government’s two to four percent target.

However, the past month saw price pressures coming from more expensive meat and vegetables, elevated global oil prices and a weaker peso.

More than 40 percent of consumers indicated they may be unable to fully repay at least one of their current bills or loans, the study found.

Apart from inflation, job security and interest rates continue to be the leading concerns.

The study revealed that access to credit continues to be seen as vital, with demand remaining strongest among Gen Zs and millennials who plan to apply for or refinance credit in the next 12 months.

Personal loans were the most sought-after product, followed by buy now, pay later and new credit cards, it said.

“In times of economic uncertainty, maintaining good credit health is more important than ever. A solid credit profile can provide access to critical financial opportunities when unexpected challenges arise,” Weihan Sun, principal of research and consulting for Asia Pacific at TransUnion said.

On the upside, Filipinos also took proactive steps to improve their financial standing, with 45 percent boosting their emergency savings and 33 percent accelerating debt repayments.

Sun said consumers are not just adapting to current conditions but are also making thoughtful decisions to secure long-term financial well-being.

ASIA PACIFIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 9 hours ago
It’s Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Business
fbtw
Telcos: Lower regulatory fees to bring down internet costs

Telcos: Lower regulatory fees to bring down internet costs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
If the government is serious in lowering internet prices by half by 2028, reducing regulatory fees that would trim business...
Business
fbtw
Palace: upper-middle income status for Philippines still within reach

Palace: upper-middle income status for Philippines still within reach

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Malacañang remains optimistic that the Philippines will achieve an upper-middle income status within President Marcos’...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
The consortia led by the Aboitiz Group and the Lopezes remain the only two contenders in a high-stakes battle for the control...
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus braces for impact of new online gaming rivals

DigiPlus braces for impact of new online gaming rivals

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
DigiPlus Interactive Corp., led by tycoon Eusebio Tanco, is bracing for the impact of emerging players chipping away its dominant...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Conservation and recycling

By Marianne V. Go | 9 hours ago
At this point when the whole world is undergoing a seismic shift in political and trade relations, and it is also becoming clear where remaining natural resources are, countries like the Philippines should wake up...
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes limits on e-wallet links to online gambling

BSP eyes limits on e-wallet links to online gambling

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is drafting a measure aimed at protecting consumers from the proliferation of online gam...
Business
fbtw
More firms to be delisted this year &ndash; PSE

More firms to be delisted this year – PSE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is cleaning up its roster of listed firms, with more erring companies up for delisting...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slip as investors turn cautious

Stocks slip as investors turn cautious

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Investors chose to err on the side of caution amid a lack of positive leads, dragging the local stock market in negative...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with