MGen, IBM push for AI integration

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) has teamed up with global technology firm IBM to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its power plant operations and management.

MGen has adopted the IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), an advanced asset lifecycle management solution, to boost the efficiency and reliability of its power generation portfolio.

The tool will enable MGen to automate plant inspections, providing real-time and historical data for seamless monitoring, maintenance and reliability planning.

“At MGen, innovation is not just about new technology – it is about rethinking what is possible to address the energy trilemma – to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for the people,” MGen president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio said.

“With this partnership, we are harnessing the power of digital transformation to future-proof our operations, accelerate decarbonization and build an energy system that works better for the people and the planet,” he said.

As the power generation arm of the Meralco Group, MGen operates a diverse portfolio of assets capable of supplying baseload, intermediate, peak load and ancillary services to the national grid.

Its portfolio includes power plants running on solar, thermal and liquefied natural gas.

“Our mission to power the good life by providing reliable, cost-competitive and sustainable energy is anchored on resilience, excellence and innovation,” MGen vice president and information technology head Kenny Ryan Martinez said.

The collaboration with IBM, Martinez said, marks a crucial step toward helping the Philippines achieve a low-carbon future.

IBM Philippines country software leader Christine Llanto-Ravelo said the MAS is expected to support MGen in delivering on its commitment to provide a reliable and sustainable power supply.

A global provider of hybrid cloud and AI solutions, IBM helps clients in over 175 countries to improve data-driven decision-making across their businesses.