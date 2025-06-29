DICTâ€™s e-Gov platforms feted in Singapore

DICT’s e-Gov platforms feted in Singapore

These awards affirm President Marcos’ vision of bringing government services closer to citizens through secure, user-friendly digital tools.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government’s modernization efforts are receiving global recognition at the GovMedia Awards 2025 in Singapore where the eGovPH Super App won the E-Governance Project of the Year and e-Government Data Exchange Platform (eGovDX) as Digital Transformation of the Year.

Marcos emphasized that digitalization isn’t merely about convenience – it’s a powerful weapon against inefficiency, corruption and red tape. Streamlined digital services also lead to faster planning, more reliable data and enhanced coordination across government agencies.

The eGovPH Super App integrates both national and local services – covering digital ID, travel, health, public safety and more – under one platform. To date, it has enabled over 150 million transactions and boasts more than 13 million users.

Meanwhile, the eGovDX platform, which links over 1,000 government services, has processed more than 500 million transactions. It was recognized as the “Digital Transformation of the Year” for its secure, interoperable ecosystem that enhances data privacy and promotes efficiency.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said the focus extends beyond efficiency to visibility.

“People need to feel that government is working for them. That means faster service, zero lines and more transparency,” Almirol said.

Almirol also said that while international recognition is gratifying, the real reward is tangible: no more long queues at dawn, vital services delivered straight to citizens’ phones, and, most importantly, renewed public trust.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the national ID system – now covering 87 percent of Filipino citizens – which supports secure identity verification across services.

With both platforms gaining traction, DICT is urging all government agencies to integrate their services into this unified ecosystem.

“The job isn’t done. This is about building a government that works better – for every Filipino, every day,” Almirol said.