^

Business

DICT’s e-Gov platforms feted in Singapore

The Philippine Star
June 29, 2025 | 12:00am
DICTâ€™s e-Gov platforms feted in Singapore
These awards affirm President Marcos’ vision of bringing government services closer to citizens through secure, user-friendly digital tools.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government’s modernization efforts are receiving global recognition at the GovMedia Awards 2025 in Singapore where the eGovPH Super App won the E-Governance Project of the Year and e-Government Data Exchange Platform (eGovDX) as Digital Transformation of the Year.

These awards affirm President Marcos’ vision of bringing government services closer to citizens through secure, user-friendly digital tools.

Marcos emphasized that digitalization isn’t merely about convenience – it’s a powerful weapon against inefficiency, corruption and red tape. Streamlined digital services also lead to faster planning, more reliable data and enhanced coordination across government agencies.

The eGovPH Super App integrates both national and local services – covering digital ID, travel, health, public safety and more – under one platform. To date, it has enabled over 150 million transactions and boasts more than 13 million users.

Meanwhile, the eGovDX platform, which links over 1,000 government services, has processed more than 500 million transactions. It was recognized as the “Digital Transformation of the Year” for its secure, interoperable ecosystem that enhances data privacy and promotes efficiency.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said the focus extends beyond efficiency to visibility.

“People need to feel that government is working for them. That means faster service, zero lines and more transparency,” Almirol said.

Almirol also said that while international recognition is gratifying, the real reward is tangible: no more long queues at dawn, vital services delivered straight to citizens’ phones, and, most importantly, renewed public trust.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the national ID system – now covering 87 percent of Filipino citizens – which supports secure identity verification across services.

With both platforms gaining traction, DICT is urging all government agencies to integrate their services into this unified ecosystem.

“The job isn’t done. This is about building a government that works better – for every Filipino, every day,” Almirol said.

EGOVPH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippine government has secured a new partner for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway project, originally...
Business
fbtw
Philippines still ASEAN&rsquo;s fastest-growing economy

Philippines still ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region...
Business
fbtw
Seoul asks Temu, AliExpress to pull children's products over safety concerns

Seoul asks Temu, AliExpress to pull children's products over safety concerns

1 day ago
The Seoul city government has asked online retail giants Temu and AliExpress to suspend sales of certain children's products...
Business
fbtw

High hopes for Phl capital market

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
President Marcos signed into law Republic Act 12214 or the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act (CMEPA) last May 29 which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the local capital markets, simplify the taxation...
Business
fbtw
Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 &mdash; report

Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 — report

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Millionaires and billionaires are on the rise in the Philippines, now home to 12,800 high-net-worth individuals. According...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maynilad customers reach 10.5 million

Maynilad customers reach 10.5 million

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 41 minutes ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is now delivering piped-in water to 10.5 million people in the West Zone, covering almost 95...
Business
fbtw
PDIC supports rural banks with enhanced deposit insurance

PDIC supports rural banks with enhanced deposit insurance

41 minutes ago
State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has reaffirmed its commitment to support banks through major reforms aimed...
Business
fbtw
Philippines doubles down on green finance, energy shift

Philippines doubles down on green finance, energy shift

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 41 minutes ago
As the Philippines races to transform its energy mix and green its supply chains, global financial institutions are ramping...
Business
fbtw
Veterans Bank achieves P10 billion capital target

Veterans Bank achieves P10 billion capital target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
Philippine Veterans Bank has completed its capital build-up program to P10 billion in end April, two months ahead of its June...
Business
fbtw

Freezing of related accounts clarified

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 41 minutes ago
To prevent the movement or disposal of assets believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or related to money laundering, the law allows the Court of Appeals to temporarily freeze these assets, including related...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with