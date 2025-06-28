^

Business

Property price growth cools in Q1 as demand wanes

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Residential property prices in the country continued to rise in the first quarter of 2025, albeit at a slower pace from a quarter ago, as demand in Metro Manila buoyed the market amid weaker growth in the rest of the country, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported.

The nationwide Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) rose by 7.6 percent year-on-year in the January to March period, easing from the 9.8 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a quarterly basis, property prices reversed a decline in the previous quarter and grew by 2.6 percent.

The National Capital Region (NCR) was the main driver of the price gains, with the region posting a 13.9-percent increase in residential property prices from a year ago. This sharply contrasted with the modest three-percent uptick in areas outside the capital.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, NCR prices surged by 9.2 percent, while prices outside NCR fell by 2.1 percent, underscoring the divergence in demand across the country.

“All areas in AONCR (areas outside NCR), except Metro Cebu, recorded year-on-year growth in residential property prices. Metro Mindanao registered the highest increase at 7.6 percent,” the BSP said.

By property type, condominiums and houses contributed to the national index’s growth. Prices of condominium units rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year, while house prices increased by 4.5 percent.

Condominium prices were the key driver of the overall price growth in NCR, surging by 14.2 percent in the first quarter from 11.9 percent in the prior quarter. House price growth in the region, while still strong, moderated to 11.2 percent from 13.3 percent previously.

Quarter-on-quarter, condo prices jumped by 12.8 percent in NCR, offsetting a 0.9-percent dip in house prices.

Outside NCR, condo and house prices rose by 1.8 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. However, on a quarterly basis, house prices fell by 3.4 percent, pulling down the AONCR index despite a 2.9-percent gain in condo values.

Despite the rise in prices, housing loan availments declined across the board, reflecting consumer caution and tighter financing conditions.

The total number of residential real estate loans (RRELs) granted in the first quarter dropped by 1.9 percent year-on-year, driven by a 3.3-percent fall in AONCR. In contrast, loan growth in the NCR edged up by two percent.

“The decline aligns with the outcome of the first-quarter Consumer Expectations Survey, which showed consumers’ more pessimistic view on buying a house and lot during the period,” the BSP said.

The median price of residential properties in the Philippines stood at P3.37 million in the first quarter of 2025. Condo units remained the most expensive at a median price of P4.35 million, while houses were priced at P2.95 million on average.

NCR houses remained the priciest among all segments, with a median value of P7.72 million, more than double the national median.

The BSP said the RPPI is a key indicator in assessing real estate and credit market conditions, helping policymakers monitor financial stability risks in the property sector.

PROPERTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Philippine government has secured a new partner for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway project, originally...
Business
fbtw
Philippines still ASEAN&rsquo;s fastest-growing economy

Philippines still ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region...
Business
fbtw
AirAsia's booking app fined P6 million for overcharging

AirAsia's booking app fined P6 million for overcharging

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Civil Aeronautics Board has slapped AirAsia's travel booking division with a P6 million fine for allegedly charging...
Business
fbtw
LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 &mdash; DOTr

LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is eyeing to enhance the LRT-2 operations through a public-private partnership.
Business
fbtw
Seoul asks Temu, AliExpress to pull children's products over safety concerns

Seoul asks Temu, AliExpress to pull children's products over safety concerns

10 hours ago
The Seoul city government has asked online retail giants Temu and AliExpress to suspend sales of certain children's products...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Domestic borrowings in Q3 set at P325 billion

Domestic borrowings in Q3 set at P325 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government is set to borrow P325 billion in short-term Treasury bills in the third quarter amid hopes of continued monetary...
Business
fbtw
PetroGreen fires up solar power for Isuzu

PetroGreen fires up solar power for Isuzu

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has activated a new solar rooftop facility in Laguna to power the operations...
Business
fbtw

Fiscal consolidation seen to take longer than expected

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Halfway into the Marcos administration, the government is faced with a fiscal consolidation that is taking much longer than expected amid lower revenues and increased spending with the budget gap moving further away...
Business
fbtw
US, Philippine ink deal for Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas railway

US, Philippine ink deal for Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas railway

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have signed an agreement...
Business
fbtw

Follow your passion, really?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A man climbs a mountain to ask the wise Guru one deep question.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with