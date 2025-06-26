^

Business

Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 3:52pm
Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?
This photo shows traditional jeepneys.

MANILA, Philippines — With tensions in the Middle East creating uncertainty in international fuel markets, some have pointed to electric vehicles (EVs) as a possible way to shield the country from such external shocks.

In a media interview, Department of Energy officer-in-charge Sharon Garin said that deploying EVs as public utility vehicles (PUVs) could help minimize the impact of high fuel prices.

The highly controversial PUV modernization program aims to do just that by replacing old, traditional oil-powered vehicles with EVs.

While the concept is sound in theory, its implementation, repeatedly stalled since the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has left much to be desired, with small-time jeepney drivers and operators often bearing the financial burden.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon said the program remains ongoing but continues to face many challenges.

“It has so many problems that need to be fixed and we cannot just fast track this without addressing those very basic problems which essentially involve economic viability,” Dizon said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

On top of the vehicles being too expensive for local operators, maintenance and access to spare parts have also become issues, Dizon added.

While there is room in the budget to provide subsidies for operators and drivers, Dizon admitted this may not be enough to fully implement the program.

“This needs to be primarily market-driven. Meaning, the economics has to make sense,” the transport secretary said. 

Drivers and operators need to be incentivized so that they can modernize, Dizon said, adding that transport firms still need to make money.

DOTR

PUVMP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leviste divesting stake in SPNEC

Leviste divesting stake in SPNEC

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Congressman-elect and businessman Leandro Leviste is poised to raise over P34 billion from the sale of his shares in SP New...
Business
fbtw
Peace and order, infrastructure needed to make Philippines a top ASEAN tourist destination

Peace and order, infrastructure needed to make Philippines a top ASEAN tourist destination

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Improving the peace and order situation and infrastructure would be necessary to position the Philippines as a leading tourist...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Hong Kong working on customs cooperation agreement vs illicit trade

Philippines, Hong Kong working on customs cooperation agreement vs illicit trade

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The governments of the Philippines and Hong Kong are completing a Customs cooperative arrangement aimed at addressing illicit...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Sy-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. has signed up two of its schools to the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP),...
Business
fbtw
DOE targets 50&cent;/kwh power cost by 2050

DOE targets 50¢/kwh power cost by 2050

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
With new power projects lighting up the grid, the Department of Energy  is seeing a future where electricity costs less...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi, peso strengthen after Israel-Iran ceasefire

PSEi, peso strengthen after Israel-Iran ceasefire

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The local stock market and the peso both advanced yesterday as investor sentiment improved amid easing a tensions in the Middle...
Business
fbtw
RCBC starts P3 billion ASEAN sustainability bond offer

RCBC starts P3 billion ASEAN sustainability bond offer

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.  has launched its public offer for its fixed-rate peso-denominated Series F ASEAN sustainability...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank raises P16 billion in return to local debt market

UnionBank raises P16 billion in return to local debt market

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has successfully raised P16 billion through a dual-tranche issuance of peso-denominated...
Business
fbtw
The winning hand: Balancing economic gain with responsible gaming

The winning hand: Balancing economic gain with responsible gaming

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 17 hours ago
Malacañang announced an ongoing crackdown on illegal online gambling operations during a press briefing last week,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with