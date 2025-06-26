LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 â€” DOTr

^

Business

LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 — DOTr

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 2:16pm
This undated file photo shows the LRT-2.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyeing to enhance the LRT-2 operations through a public-private partnership (PPP).

This announcement comes after the LRT-2 suffered a five-hour delay in operations on June 25 due to technical difficulties. 

In a Palace briefing on Thursday, June 26, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said that the long-term solution for such issues is a PPP, as the systems of the railway tracks are old and outdated. 

“For LRT-2, mayroon tayong planong i-PPP na ito sa susunod na taon. Tinutulungan tayo ng International Finance Corp. ng World Bank para mabilisan nang ma-PPP ito,” Dizon said. 

(For LRT-2, we have a planned PPP next year. We are being helped by the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank so that PPP is fast-tracked.) 

A similar PPP is also being planned for MRT-3 with the Asian Development Bank. 

Unlike the LRT-1, the LRT-2 is owned and operated by the government through the  Light Rail Transit Authority, while the MRT-3 is jointly owned and operated by the Metro Rail Transit Corp. and the government.  

Dizon said the process will start soon and the project will be bid out as a PPP. 

While ridership for the LRT-2 is not as high as the other railway lines, Dizon said the PPP was timely. The government is expecting more commuters to use the LRT-2 line following its extension until Antipolo, as well as a planned expansion to North Harbor. 

The DOTr chief reassured the public that a PPP does not necessarily entail high prices, as the government will still regulate the fares.

