LRT-2 stalls due to technical issues; offers free rides

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 11:17am
Passengers affected by the LRT-2's stalled operations ride a free shuttle.
LRT-2 / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The LRT-2 is experiencing technical issues on Wednesday, June 25, prompting authorities to offer free rides to commuters affected by the limited operations. 

In an advisory, the LRT-2 is only operating from Recto station to Araneta Center - Cubao. Operations in the stations of Antipolo, Marikina- Pasig, Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas are stalled. 

The Department of Transportation has intervened, telling the LRT-2’s management to offer free rides until tomorrow, June 26. 

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard have also offered their vehicles for passengers affected by the suspended operations. 

The free rides ply from Antipolo to Araneta Center–Cubao station. 

A free shuttle service is also offering rides from Araneta Center–Cubao to Recto station. 

The LRT-2 has resumed full operations of Recto Station to Antipolo Station as of 11:22 AM, said the management. However, free rides will still be offered until Thursday.

