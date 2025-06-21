PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

MANILA, Philippines — Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced that the first of its nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is already on the production line at the Airbus Toulouse facility in France, which is a key mark of the country’s flag carrier modernization program.

“We’re happy to share with you a glimpse into our very first A350-1000,” PAL president Richard Nuttall said.

“We’re set to take delivery of the plane in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fleet game-changer will significantly boost PAL’s passenger capacity and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class service,” Nuttall said.

The aircraft’s five main sections, which include the nose, forward fuselage, center fuselage, rear section, and wings, are currently being assembled with allowance for electricity, water, and air systems. These sections, upon assembly, will be shipped to the final assembly line, where the aircraft will be fitted with advanced onboard systems, ducts and control cables.

Airbus employs rigorous quality checks and testing as it assembles the planes to make sure that every aircraft meets high standards and specifications.

An additional eight A350-1000s are slated for production and eventual delivery to the Philippine flag carrier from 2026 to 2028.

PAL executive vice president and COO Carlos Luis Fernandez emphasized the strategic importance of the aircraft.

“We selected the A350-1000 because it will provide us with the flexibility to balance demand with capacity. The new-generation aircraft are central to responding to the demands of our growing market, regionally and internationally,” Fernandez said.

The game-changing A350-1000 will open a new chapter in the development of PAL’s transpacific long-haul operations. Fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft flies with a range of up to 16,100 kilometers, offering ultra-long-range connectivity with improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Each A350-1000s can accommodate 382 passengers in a tri-class cabin configuration with distinct cabins allotted for business class, premium economy and economy class travelers.

PAL has 79 planes currently in service. Apart from the nine A350-1000s, PAL expects to receive 13 brand new A321neo regional jets starting in 2026.