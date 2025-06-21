^

Business

PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

The Philippine Star
June 21, 2025 | 12:00am
PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet
PAL president Richard Nuttall

MANILA, Philippines — Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced that the first of its nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is already on the production line at the Airbus Toulouse facility in France, which is a key mark of the country’s flag carrier modernization program.

“We’re happy to share with you a glimpse into our very first A350-1000,” PAL president Richard Nuttall said.

“We’re set to take delivery of the plane in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fleet game-changer will significantly boost PAL’s passenger capacity and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class service,” Nuttall said.

The aircraft’s five main sections, which include the nose, forward fuselage, center fuselage, rear section, and wings, are currently being assembled with allowance for electricity, water, and air systems. These sections, upon assembly, will be shipped to the final assembly line, where the aircraft will be fitted with advanced onboard systems, ducts and control cables.

Airbus employs rigorous quality checks and testing as it assembles the planes to make sure that every aircraft meets high standards and specifications.

An additional eight A350-1000s are slated for production and eventual delivery to the Philippine flag carrier from 2026 to 2028.

PAL executive vice president and COO Carlos Luis Fernandez emphasized the strategic importance of the aircraft.

“We selected the A350-1000 because it will provide us with the flexibility to balance demand with capacity. The new-generation aircraft are central to responding to the demands of our growing market, regionally and internationally,” Fernandez said.

The game-changing A350-1000 will open a new chapter in the development of PAL’s transpacific long-haul operations.  Fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft flies with a range of up to 16,100 kilometers, offering ultra-long-range connectivity with improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Each A350-1000s can accommodate 382 passengers in a tri-class cabin configuration with distinct cabins allotted for business class, premium economy and economy class travelers.

PAL has 79 planes currently in service. Apart from the nine A350-1000s, PAL expects to receive 13 brand new A321neo regional jets starting in 2026.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
With Philippine economic growth expected to fall below target this year until 2027, the World Bank is urging the country to...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Geopolitical tensions drag down local market

Geopolitical tensions drag down local market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market tumbled to end the week in the red territory as investors took caution amid concerns over the ongoing...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld enters&nbsp;ultra high-end market

Megaworld enters ultra high-end market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Megaworld Corp., the listed property giant of tycoon Andrew Tan, is venturing into the ultra high-end market to cater to the...
Business
fbtw
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economic value of the country’s tourism sector rose by 11 percent last year, supported by strong travel demand and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with