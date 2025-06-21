^

Business

United Airlines doubling Manila-SFO daily flights

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — American carrier United Airlines is doubling its daily flights between Manila and San Francisco starting October, introducing an evening option to give passengers more options.

In an advisory, United said it is scaling up flight frequency between Manila and San Francisco to twice daily by Oct. 26, from the current once a day.

United said the second daily flight would be mounted in the latter part of the day, complementing the early morning service.

Flight UA 810 is scheduled to fly out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 11:30 p.m. and land at the San Francisco International Airport at 9 p.m. (local time). Return flight UA 809 departs at 2:25 p.m. (local time) and arrives at NAIA at 8:45 p.m.

The current flight UA 190 departs NAIA at 8:40 a.m., while its counterpart service UA 189 goes out of San Francisco at 12:50 a.m. United’s Manila-San Francisco connections are all served by a Boeing 777-300ER.

“Whether you are a business or a leisure traveler, you will enjoy greater flexibility, with daytime and evening departures in both directions,” United said.

United began flying the Manila-San Francisco corridor in 2023, making it the only US carrier to fly between the Philippines and the US.

Since then, the airline has expanded its regional presence in the Philippines, launching non-stop flights between Cebu and Tokyo last year to shake up local aviation.

From Tokyo, United offers connecting flights to the US for travelers flying out of Cebu. Further, United operates flights from Manila to Guam and Palau on a weekly basis.

In a recent interview with reporters, Civil Aeronautics Board executive director Carmelo Arcilla said the Philippines is welcoming more one-stop trips to the US. His agency wrapped up air talks with Japan and South Korea for connecting flights to the US via East Asia.

Arcilla said Japan and South Korea are two of the best layovers for one-stop flights between the Philippines and the US, particularly in the West Coast’s Los Angeles and San Francisco.

United is one of the world’s biggest carriers with its capacity to reach nearly 2,700 routes, and it is competing for the top spot with fellow American operator Delta Airlines.

AIRLINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
With Philippine economic growth expected to fall below target this year until 2027, the World Bank is urging the country to...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

1 hour ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines has announced that the first of its nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is already on the...
Business
fbtw
Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economic value of the country’s tourism sector rose by 11 percent last year, supported by strong travel demand and...
Business
fbtw

Dolphins, tigers and leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Today we will take our leadership lessons from dolphins and tigers.
Business
fbtw

New hope for Phl mining

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Congressional bicameral conference committee recently ratified the proposed rationalization of the country’s mining fiscal regime, which the Department of Finance expects to create a fair and equitable...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with