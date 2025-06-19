Tanduay tops global rum sales for 8th straight year

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine rum producer Tanduay retained its position as the world’s best-selling rum for the eighth consecutive year, selling 23.8 million nine-liter cases in 2024, according to the latest Millionaires’ Club report by Drinks International magazine.

The report placed Tanduay ahead of Bacardi (19.7 million cases) and Captain Morgan (11.5 million), confirming the brand’s sustained lead in global rum sales. Tanduay was also the sixth top-selling spirits brand worldwide last year, the publication said.

Despite industry-wide challenges, Tanduay recorded a 1.7% increase in global sales in 2024. It was the second fastest-growing rum brand that year and one of only two in the category to post sales growth—the other being India’s 1965.

“It makes us proud that a Philippine brand is performing well on the global stage,” said Roy Kristoffer Sumang, Tanduay's international business development manager.

“Even while we are entering new markets, we have always remained true to our Filipino heritage and craftsmanship. This recognition is the result of the collective effort of our different teams and the trust of our consumers around the world," Sumang added.

Founded in 1854, Tanduay has expanded its presence beyond the Philippines to markets including the United States, United Kingdom, China, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and more than a dozen others.

The Millionaires’ Club rankings are based on public company reports and proprietary data from leading global spirits brands. It noted that growth calculations are based on volume data to multiple decimal places and may not exactly match year-on-year sales comparisons shown in rounded figures.