BCDA revenues triple to P22 billion in 2024

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Revenues of state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority tripled last year, driven largely by gains from a joint venture agreement with a private developer.

In a statement, the BCDA said its total gross revenues reached P22.1 billion in 2024, 203 percent higher than the P7.3 billion generated in 2023.

The latest figure is also higher than the P11 billion it reported earlier for 2024.

The BCDA attributed the increase to its multiple income sources, including the P13.9 billion generated from a joint venture agreement with a private developer.

Service concession revenues rose to P3.4 billion last year from P2.5 billion in 2023 due to toll increases and growth in revenues from airport operations.

The BCDA also generated P1.59 billion from its business and lease operations in 2024.

“With our consistent push for innovation, strategic partnerships, and responsible development, BCDA remains steadfast in its mission to build smart, sustainable communities and deliver transformative infrastructure for generations to come,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

