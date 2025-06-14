DTI seeks P200 million annual fund to support exporters

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is proposing the annual allocation of P200 million from the national budget starting next year to help exporters enter new markets.

DTI Export Marketing Bureau director Bianca Pearl Sykimte told reporters on the sidelines of the Business Issues Forum that the agency is seeking an allocation of P200 million under the General Appropriations Act starting next year until 2028 for capacity building and promotion of the export industry.

“The idea is to help them (exporters) in terms of getting the certifications they require to be able to access markets because without those certifications, basically, you cannot export,” she said.

Sykimte said the fund would also be used for export promotion efforts.

“We need more funding support to be able to really provide this to the companies,” she said.

According to Sykimte, the DTI is working with development partners for projects to support exporters.

At present, the DTI is providing support to exporters through a project being implemented with the International Trade Center (ITC) and funded by the European Union.

Under the partnership with the ITC, Sykimte said export management and planning coaches are being deployed to help micro, small and medium enterprises.

The ITC is also supporting activities to promote two key export sectors: coconut and game development.

Earlier, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. cited the need for stronger government support as the country’s exports performance is expected to fall short of this year’s target amid risks stemming from protectionist trade policies in the United States, geopolitical tensions, slower growth in major economies and weather disturbances.

Export targets under the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) and Philippine Development Plan (PDP) are both being revisited to take into account recent developments.

Under the PEDP, the goal is for the country’s total exports to reach $163.6 billion this year, $186.7 billion in 2026, $212.1 billion in 2027 and $240.5 billion in 2028.

Meanwhile, the export target under the PDP is at $113.42 billion for this year, $120.22 billion next year, $127.44 billion in 2027 and $135.08 billion in 2028.

Sykimte said the PEDP review would be finished by the third quarter.