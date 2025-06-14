^

FMD-free Brazil hiking beef exports to Philippines

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Brazil was formally recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health last May 28 as FMD-free without vaccination, which is considered the highest recognition in terms of FMD-free status.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Brazil is anticipating its beef exports to the Philippines to increase after the South American nation has been formally recognized as free from foot and mouth disease (FMD) without vaccination.

The international recognition will diversify the beef products being exported by Brazil to the Philippines, according to the Brazilian embassy in Manila.

The embassy noted that the Philippines is one of Brazil’s growing market for meat products given its increasing demand for animal protein on the back of growing population and higher purchasing power.

“Brazil is now in an even stronger position to supply a wider range of beef cuts and beef products, supporting the Philippines in its efforts to enhanced food security and stabilize domestic food prices,” the embassy said.

The embassy assured the Philippine government it stands ready to supply the country with its beef requirement.

“And, who knows, make it a little easier for Filipino families to enjoy their favorite bulalo at a fairer price,” the embassy said.

The FMD-free without vaccination status recognition covers the entire country. In 2021, only selected states were recognized with such a status.

Previously, Brazil was officially recognized as an FMD-free country with vaccination before it decided to slowly phase out vaccination against the disease.

Brazil is the country’s top beef supplier, accounting for about 44 percent of the total imported supplies, based on Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) data.

The country imported around 88.78 million kilos of beef products from Brazil last year, with bulk of which being beef cuts at about 85.56 million kilos, BAI data showed.

