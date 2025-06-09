Visa, Maya launch cross-border transfers for Philippine wallets

MANILA, Philippines — Global payment services firm Visa Inc. and Maya, one of the Philippines’ largest digital banks and fintech players, have rolled out a service that lets users directly fund their local wallets from foreign-issued Visa cards.

The move, which would enable the companies to capture a larger slice of the country’s multibillion-dollar remittance market, allows Maya users to transfer funds from Visa cards issued overseas—such as those held by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) or frequent travelers—their Philippine-based digital wallets.

From there, users can spend, save or invest locally, according to company executives.

The service expands the companies' share in Philippine payments landscape by capturing cross-border transaction flows—particularly remittances, which remain a significant economic driver.

It also gives Maya, formerly known as PayMaya, an opportunity to attract OFWs and their families, a segment that has long relied on traditional remittance channels.

The Philippines is among the world’s largest recipients of remittances, with inflows exceeding $38.3 billion in 2024, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data. Digital channels have gained traction in recent years as consumers seek faster and cheaper alternatives to cash remittances.