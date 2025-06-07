^

Business

Kicked by a mule

BUSINESS MATTERS (BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE) - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2025 | 12:00am

In a particular country, there was a woman whose husband was named Steve, and he was rather annoying. Steve used to complain about everything. Once, he went to the fields with his mule. He complained so much that the mule got tired and kicked him to death.

During the funeral, as the men were passing by the wife, she nodded her head up and down like a “Yes.” Every time a woman walked by, she would shake her head from side to side to mean “No.”

The minister asked, “Why are you nodding your head yes for men and no for women?” She replied, “The men would come and say how sorry they felt for me, and I would say, ‘Yes, I shall be all right.’ Concerning the women, they would walk by and say, ‘Is the mule for sale?’”

Workplace conversations today are no longer only about nodding or shaking heads. Today, there is an increased focus on the need to communicate appropriately, as indicated by modern business books such as “Radical Candor,” “Difficult Conversations,” “Crucial Conversations” and “Speak Like a Leader.” We are no longer focused on time management or how to do more work in less time. With all the distractions and the non-stop flow of information, the issue today is about clarity, alignment and execution, and there is no better way to drive those outcomes than through two underutilized strategies: transformational conversations and multi-generational leadership.

In his book “Full Contact Performance,” Grayson James outlines three essential categories of conversations that are vital for the success of any organization and the achievement of results:

1. The learning conversation

This is where discovery begins. It is a place of inquiry, openness, and exploration. In today’s complex and biased world, no single leader knows everything. Learning conversations are a way of bringing in different viewpoints, which make team members aware of their own biases and other people’s biases. Thus, the team’s collective wisdom is built. Don’t rush to solutions. Encourage inquiry, dissent, and self-reflection.

2. The design conversation

After gathering the information, the next step is synchronizing priorities and decisions. Goals, strategies, and even the problems to be solved are set in design conversations. If teams avoid this phase, they can execute quickly but not always efficiently. Tell your team that you are in a design conversation. Take time to determine the most critical aspects and who is accountable for what.

3. The fulfillment conversation

This is where execution lives: making and managing promises. It is not a task assignment; it defines to the last detail who is to do what, when it is to be done, what is expected of them and how their work will be checked on.  Identify the ‘customer’ for every task or promise. Both parties must understand what is to be delivered, when it is to be delivered and how the progress is to be reported.

Agreed commitments are based on trust and momentum. The conversations are not always linear; you can switch between them within one meeting. The key is knowing which mode you are in and making sure everyone else knows it too.

Communication is essential for everyday functioning, but leadership continuity ensures continuity in the future. And that has to look beyond any one generation. The workplace needs an environment that encourages mutual learning between colleagues.

Mentorship programs need individual one-on-one relationships to operate effectively within today’s environment. Leaders from older generations possess learned wisdom through past experiences, but younger leaders contribute fresh concepts combined with an understanding of modern technology.

Establish programs that let junior employees teach senior leaders about digital trends and cultural shifts. The practice promotes understanding between different perspectives, interest in new ideas and the importance of mutual comprehension.

Leadership development requires succession planning to be an essential core element rather than an optional add-on during retirement preparation.

Promoting existing employees results in dedicated staff, lower employee turnover and faster organizational adjustments. The organization should develop its high-potential employees through sustained planning, challenging work and decision-making roles combined with continuous feedback.

The organization should recognize employees who choose to stay with the company. Leadership succession delays throughout an organization result in reduced performance and increased employee departures. The future growth of your organization depends on starting early development programs for promising leadership candidates, since they bring modernity and organizational progress.

Young leadership voices should be included in strategic discussions for active participation. Let them observe company operations while they take part in leading essential projects. Leadership responsibilities become more accessible through this experience, while their commitment to leading the organization increases.

Remember, in workplace communication, clarity and alignment are your best allies. It’s not just about nodding or shaking your head – it’s about having conversations that don’t end with a kick from a mule.

 

 

Francis Kong has launched his new YouTube and podcast channel: Kongversations with Francis – Where sharp minds meet smart talk, one meaningful conversation at a time.

MULE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Share prices pare gains ahead of long weekend

Share prices pare gains ahead of long weekend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished slightly lower yesterday despite slower inflation in May.
Business
fbtw
Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The local stock market sustained its winning ways, rising on the back of continued anticipation of easing inflation last...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Space for tomorrow&rsquo; at Southlinks Estate

‘Space for tomorrow’ at Southlinks Estate

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Southlinks Estate, a new high-end residential community south of Metro Manila, advances toward its targeted completion in...
Business
fbtw

Seemingly strong peso?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Historically the United States dollar strengthens when US Treasury yields rise. But the reverse happened in April after the White House announced widespread tariffs,” a Charles Schwab advisory said...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets wobble as Trump-Xi talks offset by Musk row

Asian markets wobble as Trump-Xi talks offset by Musk row

7 hours ago
 Asian markets stuttered Friday as optimism from "very positive" talks between presidents Donald Trump and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bloomberry hits jackpot ahead of MegaFUNalo launch

Bloomberry hits jackpot ahead of MegaFUNalo launch

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Anticipation is building up for the latest major player in the online gaming world, with Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon...
Business
fbtw
DALI, O!Save reshaping Philippines retail landscape

DALI, O!Save reshaping Philippines retail landscape

By Piolo Cudal | 1 hour ago
In a bustling neighborhood, nestled between rows of modest homes and busy streets, stands a new kind of store that has quickly...
Business
fbtw
GOCC change needed as well

GOCC change needed as well

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Just recently, as part of his Cabinet reset, President Marcos ordered the courtesy resignation of members of his team and...
Business
fbtw
Dollar reserves climb to $105.5 billion in May

Dollar reserves climb to $105.5 billion in May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The country’s dollar reserves inched up to $105.46 billion as of end-May, driven by higher gold prices and net income...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with