^

Business

Scammers pose as Philstar.com, The STAR in fake email scheme to firms

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 8:04pm
Scammers pose as Philstar.com, The STAR in fake email scheme to firms

MANILA, Philippines — Banks and companies have reported receiving fraudulent emails from individuals posing as employees of Philstar.com and its sister company, The Philippine STAR.

One bank alerted Philstar.com about an email it had received, purportedly from The Philippine STAR managing editor Romel A. Lara, warning of a “Notice to the Public” paid advertisement. 

The message claimed the ad could damage the bank’s reputation, alleging that the individual behind it was facing an estafa or fraud case.

A copy of the scam email sent to the bank that notified Philstar.com.

The sender then urged the bank to “coordinate with the advertiser’s representative,” so the firm could “air its side.”

The email was sent from [email protected], an address not affiliated with either Philstar.com or The Philippine STAR. Neither news organizations use Google mail addresses. 

This is not the first time scammers have used the names of Philstar.com and The Philippine STAR in supposed “Notice to the Public” warnings. 

In 2023, several companies also alerted Philstar.com to emails from individuals using the names “Jimmy Cantos” and “Mark Macapagal,” who falsely claimed to be senior verifiers for the media organizations.

Companies are strongly advised not to respond to these deceptive emails. Instead, report any suspicious activity related to this scam to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Division for investigation.
 

PHILSTAR.COM

SCAM

THE PHILIPPINE STAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Strong demand seen in Villar City offerings

21 hours ago
Villar Land Holdings Corp., formerly Golden MV Holdings Inc., is seeing strong demand for its various offerings at the massive 3,500-hectare Villar City estate.
Business
fbtw
BOI to recalibrate 2025 investment approval target

BOI to recalibrate 2025 investment approval target

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The Board of Investments (BOI) is reviewing its investment approvals target for the year following the nearly 50-percent drop...
Business
fbtw
WESM rates ease in May on higher supply

WESM rates ease in May on higher supply

By Brix Lelis | 21 hours ago
The average price in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) dropped again in May as ample supply outweighed the surge...
Business
fbtw

OECD sees Philippine growing by 5.6 percent this year

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The Philippine economy is likely to grow by 5.6 percent this year, slightly lower than last year’s 5.7 percent expansion due to an anticipated slowdown in major economies, according to the Organization for...
Business
fbtw
SEC approves Maynilad IPO

SEC approves Maynilad IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the initial public offering of Maynilad Water Services Inc....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2GO vessels now equipped with e-vehicle chargers

2GO vessels now equipped with e-vehicle chargers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
Shipping giant 2GO Group Inc. has signed a partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) to...
Business
fbtw
BSP may now access, share bank accounts

BSP may now access, share bank accounts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now has the authority to access and share financial account information without violating...
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon&rsquo;s Hotel101 Global set for Nasdaq listing this month

DoubleDragon’s Hotel101 Global set for Nasdaq listing this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., is poised to push through with its US listing this month....
Business
fbtw
Former PSE president named new SEC chair

Former PSE president named new SEC chair

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Francis Edralin Lim as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with