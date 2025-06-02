June 3: Gasoline prices up for 3rd straight week

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices are set for mixed movements this week: gasoline price is set to increase for a third straight week starting Tuesday, June 3, while diesel price is rebounding from a rollback and kerosene price is expected to drop further.

Oil firms would impose a price increase of P0.40 per liter for gasoline and P0.30 per liter for diesel, while kerosene will see a P0.10 per liter rollback.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, PetroGazz and CleanFuel announced the latest fuel price movement in separate advisories on Monday, June 2.

According to the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB), the increase in pump prices may be linked to anticipated United States sanctions on Russia and escalating tensions in oil-producing regions.

The hike, however, was likely tempered by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC+) planned output increase in July and improved trade outlook between the US and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the rollback was attributed to slower economic activity in Asia and a reported shift in India’s energy policies, which have lowered the region’s demand outlook.

Last week, gasoline prices rose by only P0.10 per liter, while diesel and kerosene dropped by P0.20 and P0.40 per liter, respectively. This followed a nearly P2 per liter hike in the third week of May, which came after two consecutive weeks of rollbacks.

This week’s changes would bring the total net increase to P4.50 per liter for gasoline and P3.90 for diesel. Kerosene remains down by P2.55 per liter, continuing a two-month downward trend.

From May 20 to May 26, the prevailing retail prices of petroleum products in Metro Manila were as follows:

Gasoline (RON97/100) - P62.12

Gasoline (RON95) - P53.75

Gasoline (RON91) - P52.50

Diesel - P54.15

Diesel Plus - P54.15

Kerosene - P68.92

These figures exclude last week’s rollback, with the DOE yet to release an updated tally.