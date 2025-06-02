^

Business

June 3: Gasoline prices up for 3rd straight week

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 10:13am
June 3: Gasoline prices up for 3rd straight week
Gas attendants serve motorists at gasoline stations in Paco, Manila on Monday, April 14, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Noel Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices are set for mixed movements this week: gasoline price is set to increase for a third straight week starting Tuesday, June 3, while diesel price is rebounding from a rollback and kerosene price is expected to drop further.

Oil firms would impose a price increase of P0.40 per liter for gasoline and P0.30 per liter for diesel, while kerosene will see a P0.10 per liter rollback.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, PetroGazz and CleanFuel announced the latest fuel price movement in separate advisories on Monday, June 2. 

According to the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB), the increase in pump prices may be linked to anticipated United States sanctions on Russia and escalating tensions in oil-producing regions. 

The hike, however, was likely tempered by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC+) planned output increase in July and improved trade outlook between the US and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the rollback was attributed to slower economic activity in Asia and a reported shift in India’s energy policies, which have lowered the region’s demand outlook.

Last week, gasoline prices rose by only P0.10 per liter, while diesel and kerosene dropped by P0.20 and P0.40 per liter, respectively. This followed a nearly P2 per liter hike in the third week of May, which came after two consecutive weeks of rollbacks.

This week’s changes would bring the total net increase to P4.50 per liter for gasoline and P3.90 for diesel. Kerosene remains down by P2.55 per liter, continuing a two-month downward trend.

From May 20 to May 26, the prevailing retail prices of petroleum products in Metro Manila were as follows:  

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P62.12
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P53.75
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P52.50
  • Diesel - P54.15
  • Diesel Plus - P54.15
  • Kerosene - P68.92

These figures exclude last week’s rollback, with the DOE yet to release an updated tally.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

FUEL PRICE

OIL PRICE WATCH

OIL PRICES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

More lessons from Vietnam

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
From the 1960s to the 1970s, the Philippines had the highest per capita GDP in Southeast Asia, surpassing countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Vietnam was not even in the picture because of the raging...
Business
fbtw

Clark-based casino resort eyes P13 billion from IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Hann Holdings Inc., the company behind the Hann Casino Resort in Pampanga, is targeting to raise as much as P12.98 billion in what could potentially be the country’s third initial public offering (IPO) for...
Business
fbtw
Razon&rsquo;s Prime Infra takes over Lopez Group&rsquo;s gas business for P50 billion

Razon’s Prime Infra takes over Lopez Group’s gas business for P50 billion

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. is acquiring a 60-percent stake in Lopez-led First Gen...
Business
fbtw

DPWH: Fate of proposed P8 billion Boracay bridge known by July

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will decide in July the fate of the P7.95-billion proposal to build a bridge in Boracay that locals are opposing.
Business
fbtw
Meralco stepping up nuclear talks with SoKor firms

Meralco stepping up nuclear talks with SoKor firms

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is sending top executives to South Korea in July to advance its nuclear energy push,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking to expand the volume of pork imports levied with a lower tariff rate to boost...
Business
fbtw
CAMPI pushes for legislation to support local vehicle production

CAMPI pushes for legislation to support local vehicle production

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) is pushing for legislation for a program that will...
Business
fbtw
BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion

BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Investments approved by the Board of Investments (BOI) fell by nearly 50 percent in the January to May period this year, reflecting...
Business
fbtw

Haven or source of volatility?

By Wilson Sy | 11 hours ago
America’s role as the world’s number one destination for capital and talent faces its biggest test in decades as Trump’s unconventional policymaking and strong-arm tactics threaten to transform...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee keen on winning North American market

Jollibee keen on winning North American market

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Homegrown fast-food chain Jollibee is confident that it can win the quick service restaurant (QSR) battle in the North American...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with