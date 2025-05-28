Mober expands logistics operations to Thailand

Mober said it has brought its innovative electric vehicle (EV) logistics operations to Thailand, launching an initial fleet of 21 electric trucks in the Bang Na district in Bangkok.

MANILA, Philippines — Logistics services provider Mober is expanding its operations to Thailand as part of the company’s growth strategy to promote greener delivery solutions in Southeast Asia.

Mober said it has brought its innovative electric vehicle (EV) logistics operations to Thailand, launching an initial fleet of 21 electric trucks in the Bang Na district in Bangkok.

The EV fleet will support the last-mile delivery needs of IKEA Thailand.

Mober said that supporting the deployment is a newly built 1,600-square-meter charging hub in Bang Na.

The facility enables an optimized turnaround and delivery capacity of 150 to 200 drops per day.

“Coming from the Philippines, we at Mober are proud to bring our proven green logistics solutions to Thailand, a market with a thriving environment and a promising future for electric vehicles,” Mober co-founder and head of new business Jade Hugo said.

“As we officially launch our operations, we are confident we will not only make deliveries in Thailand greener but also contribute to a more sustainable urban environment,” Hugo said.

Mober CEO Dennis Ng said the expansion fulfills the company’s goal to bring sustainable logistics from the Philippines to the region.

“Mober’s expansion to Thailand aligns with our vision of becoming the leading green logistics provider in Southeast Asia. This strategic move is not just about introducing our EVs on the roads of Thailand but, more importantly, continuously building the foundation for sustainable and efficient urban delivery in the region,” Ng said.

Mober said the company is also raising additional funding to support its Philippine operations and scale its EV fleet in Thailand, with plans to significantly grow the number of units by early 2026.

Last February, Mober introduced the Philippines’ first 100 percent electric tractor head truck to enable large-scale logistics operations.

The company opened this year the largest commercial EV charging hub in the country to date, spanning 3,000 square meters with a 56-port capacity.

Established in July 2015, Mober focuses on assisting businesses in decarbonizing their delivery processes by offering seamless solutions without the burdensome upfront costs.

“We remain committed to helping businesses achieve net-zero carbon emissions with zero capital expenditures, not only in the Philippines but in Thailand and the region, all towards our vision of a greener future,” Ng said.