MPIC’s mWell launches holistic wellness solutions

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s digital health care arm mWell has launched an innovative suite of customizable wellness offerings aimed at fostering a healthier and more productive workforce.

Wellness@ Work is mWell’s new comprehensive solution that provides human resources (HR) stakeholders with a powerful dashboard to manage all aspects of employee wellness in one place.

Its holistic approach promotes preventive health for overall well-being – from mind health and physical wellness to lifestyle and behavioral modification.

“A company is only as strong as the people behind it. That’s why we’re doubling down on employee wellness with mWell – bringing together technology, data and real expertise to help build a workforce that’s not just productive, but healthy and thriving,” mWell chairman and MPIC chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

At the heart of mWell’s Wellness@Work is the corporate scoreboard, a first-of-its-kind monitoring system that gives HR teams real-time insight into employee participation, health trends and wellness outcomes.

It includes monitoring of the AI-powered mWellness score, which tracks physical activity, as well as the mind health score, which helps measure emotional well-being and stress levels.

Also offered by mWell are its own line of mWellness wearables, which are watches and rings that make it easier to track progress and stay engaged in everyday health.

Employees, on the other hand, gain access to a fully personalized wellness experience such as 24/7 doctor consultations, curated fitness and nutrition programs as well as interactive team challenges.

As a turnkey platform, mWell said it is ready to deploy with no added IT investment and is fully cybersecurity-proof and data privacy compliant.

The company also intends to launch soon lifestyle programs featuring customized nutrition plans and chronic disease management to complete the corporate wellness approach.

“Health is our biggest investment. For companies, big or small, investing in employees’ health is important to enable our people to live healthier, happier and longer,” mWell president and CEO and MPIC chief finance, risk and sustainability officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla said.

“We are here to help companies increase overall employee happiness and morale, lessen absenteeism, improve productivity and enhance talent management. Ultimately, having a healthy workforce will deliver savings on corporate wellness expenses,” she said.

MPIC
