NEA, Spanish firm eyeing Camiguin-Mindanao grid link

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2025 | 12:00am
NEA, Spanish firm eyeing Camiguin-Mindanao grid link
Spanish Ambassador Miguel Delgado witnessed the signing of an agreement by NEA administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda and Osprel CEO Maria Inmaculada Blázquez Garcia last Tuesday in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) is partnering with Madrid-based Osprel SL to explore the feasibility of connecting Camiguin Island to the Mindanao grid via submarine cables.

Spanish Ambassador Miguel Delgado witnessed the signing of an agreement by NEA administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda and Osprel CEO Maria Inmaculada Blázquez Garcia last Tuesday in Quezon City.

The agreement involves the creation of a detailed technical project for optimized submarine connection aimed at providing a more reliable power supply in the island province.

Financial details were not immediately made available.

The project, Almeda said, is envisioned to directly respond to growing demand for stable electricity in Camiguin.

“This is a meticulous and technically demanding endeavor, but it is precisely what we need if we want to move forward with real solutions and build lasting and sustainable progress,” he said.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol, who also witnessed the ceremonial signing, said the project is expected to reduce system losses and bring down power costs in Camiguin.

Capongcol said the initiative would also facilitate the full integration of renewable energy into the Mindanao grid.

“The success of this initiative lays a strong foundation for further investments in clean energy and grid resilience, particularly in geographically isolated areas like Camiguin,” she said.

Located in the Bohol Sea off the northern coast of Mindanao, Camiguin is powered by Camiguin Electric Cooperative Inc. (CAMELCO), the lone energy distributor on the island.

“Strengthening inter-island connectivity ensures that no Filipino community is left behind in our just and inclusive energy transition,” Capongcol said.

This partnership with the Spanish engineering consultancy firm is aligned with NEA’s mission to lead rural electrification programs in the Philippines.

The state-run firm aims to strengthen electric cooperatives like CAMELCO by ensuring their efficiency, reliability and global competitiveness.

