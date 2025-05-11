^

Business

Concreat: Cement demand may recover amid challenging year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Concreat: Cement demand may recover amid challenging year
Herbert Consunji, president and CEO of Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP), formerly Cemex Holdings Philippines, said that 2024 was a difficult year across the cement industry with soft demand and prices dropping.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Consunji Group expects its cement business to remain challenging this year, but sees demand recovering over the medium–term, fueling a planned turnaround for its listed cement maker’s financial performance.

Herbert Consunji, president and CEO of Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP), formerly Cemex Holdings Philippines, said that 2024 was a difficult year across the cement industry with soft demand and prices dropping.

“We recognize that 2025 will bring continued pressure to the industry. The cement business is highly competitive and global challenges, from trade tension to recession risk and geopolitical uncertainty, can weigh down cost, price and demand,” he said during CHP’s first annual stockholders’ meeting under the management of the Consunji Group.

Consunji, however, said that these headwinds are not new to DMCI Holdings, which is now the majority owner of CHP.

“We have a long proven history of navigating complex market cycles with fiscal discipline, determination and a strong work ethic. If there is one thing our experience has taught us, what matters most is not the difficulty of the environment, but how we respond to it,” Consunji said.

“That is why this integration is so important, to bring together two strong foundations — CHP’s national footprint in cement and DMCI’s broad capabilities across construction, real estate, energy mining, water services and logistics. Together, we form a powerful combination, aligned not just in operations, but in vision, values and long term goals,” he said.

Last December, the Consunji Group, through diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and Dacon Corp., completed its acquisition of Cemex Asian South East Corp. for $272 million.

While the short–term may be challenging for CHP, Consunji said the company remains focused and cautiously optimistic about the future.

According to Consunji, cement demand is expected to recover over the medium–term as infrastructure continues to be a government priority, backed by spending commitment of at least five percent of gross domestic product.

He also said that cement consumption per capita in the Philippines remains well below regional benchmark, suggesting strong room for growth.

Consunji said the projected housing backlog, expected to reach 10 million units by 2028, likewise presents significant upside.

CHP’s new Solid Cement Plant production line in Antipolo became fully operational last month, expanding its total annual plant capacity by 26 percent to 7.2 million tons.

The expansion reinforces the company’s ability to provide a steady supply of cement for building homes, roads, bridges and other key infrastructure.

Under its new leadership, CHP is targeting to become a profitable company in three years.

“Turning around a company takes time, discipline, consistency. We are confident that the steps we are taking today are steering CHP toward strength, efficiency and long term competitiveness. Our team in CHP is committed to find solution to turn the company around in three years’ time,” Consunji said.

In 2024, CHP reported a net loss of P23.4 billion, P19.6 billion of which was a non cash goodwill revaluation, a one-time adjustment based on the Consunji Group’s purchase price of CHP.

Excluding the goodwill revaluation, CHP’s core net loss stood at P3.7 billion, mainly driven by sharp drop in cement prices.

“The road ahead will not be easy, but I have full confidence in our people’s ability to bring CHP back to financial strength and market relevance,” CHP chairman Isidro Consunji said.

“As CHP returns to an old Filipino board and management team, it reflects a deeper commitment to local insight, nation building and long term stewardship. The board’s role in this journey is to provide steady guidance, focus on good governance, accountability and strategic action that creates enduring value,” he said.

CONSUNJI GROUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The need to rebrand retirement

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
There was a time when turning 50 at work meant receiving a well-rehearsed speech, a gold watch and a polite nudge out the door.
Business
fbtw
LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
LT Group Inc. of taipan Lucio Tan is injecting P3.5 billion in fresh capital into its real estate subsidiaries to support...
Business
fbtw
US and China prepare for trade talks as Trump floats tariff cut

US and China prepare for trade talks as Trump floats tariff cut

11 hours ago
Senior US and Chinese officials are in Switzerland this weekend for talks aimed at de-escalating a burgeoning trade war sparked...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. earned 14 percent more in the first quarter to over P3.5 billion, driven by higher tariff...
Business
fbtw

Nitpicking

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In the wake of a tragic incident, it’s natural for the public to demand answers and to demand them fast.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMC unit pursuing P89 billion hydropower projects

SMC unit pursuing P89 billion hydropower projects

By Brix Lelis | 43 minutes ago
The power arm of tycoon Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Corp. is spending close to P89 billion to build two massive pumped storage...
Business
fbtw

RCBC income climbs to P2.4 billion in 3 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 43 minutes ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. saw its net income rise by 10 percent to P2.43 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by robust loan growth, higher interest income and expanding digital services.
Business
fbtw

Where the wedding ring should be

By Francis J. Kong | 43 minutes ago
Here’s an old story credited to anonymity.
Business
fbtw
Government urged to exclude sugar from ACAFTA negotiations

Government urged to exclude sugar from ACAFTA negotiations

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 43 minutes ago
Industry groups have urged the government to exclude sugar from the ongoing negotiations for a prospective free trade agreement...
Business
fbtw

Agricultural stakeholders back PCIC charter extension

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 43 minutes ago
 “Continuing PCIC’s corporate existence is essential to help the agro-fisheries sector recover quickly from calamities, diseases and climate change events – thus ensuring food security for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with