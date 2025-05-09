LT Group exploring new prospects for expansion

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc. (LTG) of taipan Lucio Tan is on the lookout for new opportunities for expansion while continuously strengthening its core business to sustain the group’s long-term growth.

LTG is coming off a record breaking year in 2024, the company’s strongest financial performance to date.

“Guided by innovation, adaptability and future-focused mindset, we continue to strengthen our core businesses while exploring new opportunities for expansion – ensuring long-term relevance and contributing meaningfully to national development,” Tan said in his chairman’s message, which was read by his grandson and LTG president Lucio Tan III during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

LTG’s portfolio currently spans across diverse segments that include tobacco, banking, distilled spirits, beverage and property development.

Tan said last year’s achievement, in which the company saw its attributable net income rise by 14 percent to P28.92 billion, reflects the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio, its ability to seize opportunities and its long-term commitment to value creation across all areas of its business.

Revenues of the group in 2024, likewise, climbed by 12 percent to P129 billion, driven by improved revenues from the banking, distilled spirits, beverage and property development segments.

“The year 2024 stands as a testament to LT Group’s determination to create meaningful change across industries we serve,” Tan said.

“By expanding efficient distribution networks and investing in renewable energy, we reduce our environmental impact while improving access and opportunities for the communities we serve,” he said.

On his end, Tan III said the group continues to see opportunities to expand its market share across its various business segments.

For 2025, he said that LTG remains committed to driving sustainable and innovative growth.

“With inflation stabilizing and economic conditions improving, we see opportunities to expand our market leadership, enhance digital transformation efforts and strengthen operational efficiencies across all our businesses. We continue to stay true to our core business while embracing new possibilities and shaping a future beyond boundaries,” Tan said.

Beyond delivering quality products and services, he said LTG continues to drive growth through resilience, strategic execution and responsible development.

“Our journey as a diversified conglomerate began in 2012 when we expanded our investment scope beyond distilled spirits to include key industries such as tobacco, banking, beverages and property development. This strategic evolution positioned LTG for sustained growth and market leadership, enabling us to navigate an ever changing economic environment with agility and foresight,” Tan III said.