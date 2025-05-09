^

Business

LT Group exploring new prospects for expansion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc. (LTG) of taipan Lucio Tan is on the lookout for new opportunities for expansion while continuously strengthening its core business to sustain the group’s long-term growth.

LTG is coming off a record breaking year in 2024, the company’s strongest financial performance to date.

“Guided by innovation, adaptability and future-focused mindset, we continue to strengthen our core businesses while exploring new opportunities for expansion – ensuring long-term relevance and contributing meaningfully to national development,” Tan said in his chairman’s message, which was read by his grandson and LTG president Lucio Tan III during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

LTG’s portfolio currently spans across diverse segments that include tobacco, banking, distilled spirits, beverage and property development.

Tan said last year’s achievement, in which the company saw its attributable net income rise by 14 percent to P28.92 billion, reflects the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio, its ability to seize opportunities and its long-term commitment to value creation across all areas of its business.

Revenues of the group in 2024, likewise, climbed by 12 percent to P129 billion, driven by improved revenues from the banking, distilled spirits, beverage and property development segments.

“The year 2024 stands as a testament to LT Group’s determination to create meaningful change across industries we serve,” Tan said.

“By expanding efficient distribution networks and investing in renewable energy, we reduce our environmental impact while improving access and opportunities for the communities we serve,” he said.

On his end, Tan III said the group continues to see opportunities to expand its market share across its various business segments.

For 2025, he said that LTG remains committed to driving sustainable and innovative growth.

“With inflation stabilizing and economic conditions improving, we see opportunities to expand our market leadership, enhance digital transformation efforts and strengthen operational efficiencies across all our businesses. We continue to stay true to our core business while embracing new possibilities and shaping a future beyond boundaries,” Tan said.

Beyond delivering quality products and services, he said LTG continues to drive growth through resilience, strategic execution and responsible development.

“Our journey as a diversified conglomerate began in 2012 when we expanded our investment scope beyond distilled spirits to include key industries such as tobacco, banking, beverages and property development. This strategic evolution positioned LTG for sustained growth and market leadership, enabling us to navigate an ever changing economic environment with agility and foresight,” Tan III said.

LTG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Quiet, consistent and proven public service

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
As the 2025 midterm elections approach, the political arena grows louder – filled with the clamor of aspirants and re-electionists, each presenting their credentials, platforms and promises. S
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy grows 5.4% in Q1
play

Philippine economy grows 5.4% in Q1

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
The Philippine economy expanded by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)...
Business
fbtw
Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
While the coming elections on Monday, May 12, is largely about personalities, economic issues also play a big part in campaign...
Business
fbtw
As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipinos are spending more time on digital lending apps, reflecting the growing appetite for more inclusive financial a...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural production grows nearly 2% in 3 months

Agricultural production grows nearly 2% in 3 months

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The country’s agricultural output grew by almost two percent year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by sustained...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher sales push Vista Land earnings in 2024

Higher sales push Vista Land earnings in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Higher revenues boosted core earnings of the Villar Group’s listed property developer, Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc.,...
Business
fbtw
Asialink expands into real estate lending

Asialink expands into real estate lending

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Asialink Finance Corp. is venturing into real estate lending, offering fast processing and low-interest loans tailored for...
Business
fbtw
The importance of mothers

The importance of mothers

By Marianne V. Go | 1 hour ago
This Sunday, most of us will be observing Mother’s Day, the one special day that we honor the woman who gave us life...
Business
fbtw
Bank lending growth slows to 11.8% in March

Bank lending growth slows to 11.8% in March

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Credit growth eased for a second straight month in March, with loans extended by universal and commercial banks growing by...
Business
fbtw

Fintech without borders

By Lito Villanueva | 1 hour ago
We are living through the most transformative era in financial services.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with