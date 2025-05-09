PRAâ€™s retail convention features game changers

PRA’s retail convention features game changers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the country’s national organization for retailers and suppliers, is staging the highly anticipated National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) on July 31 to Aug. 1 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The PRA, following the remarkable success of its 30th anniversary celebration, is committed to bring an even more dynamic and world-class experience to all attendees. The NRCE not only offers invaluable learning sessions, but also serves as the ultimate platform to showcase their latest products and services. It’s a game-changing opportunity to elevate their business and forge meaningful connections with like-minded industry leaders.

The PRA is set to deliver an event that exceeds expectations. This year’s theme, “Retail Game-Changers,” will highlight the trailblazers who are revolutionizing how to inspire and empower people, engage customers, harness cutting-edge technology, and achieve extraordinary growth. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the critical success factors needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving retail landscape and return to the fundamentals that will drive long-term success.

PRA president Roberto Claudio, chairman emeritus of Quorum Holdings Corp. (Toby’s Sports) said the NRCE “will provide a reality check on the ongoing transformations within the industry, offering invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities reshaping the retail sector.”

With the full support of the PRA board of directors and the 31st NRCE Committee – led by overall chairman Sam Gregory Lim, COO of Blims Lifestyle Group – this year’s event promises to be a packed program and expo, reinforcing the event’s reputation as the industry’s must-attend gathering.

This is your chance to be a part of the retail industry’s biggest and most significant event, where top retailers from across the globe converge. Whether you choose to exhibit or sponsor, the 31st NRCE is the perfect platform to make your brand known not only in the Philippines but internationally. Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity.

For partnerships and exhibit inquiries, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Secure your slots early and register your team at www.nrce-ph.com to enjoy exclusive group discounts and be part of this must-attend event for retail professionals.