^

Business

Creating first impressions

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2025 | 12:00am

Zig Ziglar, the legendary motivational speaker and author of books, said, “You will not get another chance to establish the first impression.” The statement has continued to resonate with me throughout the years.

I learned this lesson the hard – and somewhat embarrassing – way.

I confidently approached a prominent industry leader at a networking event where I aimed to make meaningful connections. As I shook hands and began my introduction, I noticed his eyes fixed not on me but something else. A stubborn piece of spinach had decided to cling to my front tooth, capturing more of his attention than my actual face.

Our conversation ended swiftly. Thankfully, he was kind enough later to inform me of my dental decoration. Lesson learned: always check your reflection before stepping into public!

A strong first impression depends more on genuine authenticity, curiosity, and purposeful attendance than scripted speeches and showy introductions. Five essential strategies exist to create enduring first impressions, which we should understand:

1. Preparation is a smart investment

Spending just a few minutes researching the person or event you’re attending can pay dividends. Knowing someone’s recent achievements or interests gives you natural, thoughtful entry points for conversation. Preparation can open the door to meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships.

I make it a point to do my homework. I arrive early, get a feel for the atmosphere, connect with people, and even ask around about what they expect from me. It’s not just showing up – it’s showing up ready.

Approaching someone with the statement, “Your recent article about sustainable design delivered new insights,” creates a more engaging impression than “What do you do?” The action displays both motivation and genuine curiosity toward the subject matter.

2. Keep it simple and genuine

A great introduction doesn’t require a TED Talk-length biography. Keep it short, sincere, and focused. Your name, what you do, and what currently excites you is often enough to spark meaningful conversation.

Simplicity isn’t just elegance – it’s effective.

Avoid the temptation to impress by overloading people with your résumé. I once heard a speaker wisely say, “If you have to tell people who you are, then you probably aren’t.” That stuck with me.

People may forget your job title or accolades, but they’ll always remember how you made them feel. Choose connection over credentials.

3. Be curious and ask thoughtful questions

When you show authentic interest, you should ask open-ended questions to let others share their stories and knowledge. When you ask open-ended questions, you create stronger interpersonal bonds and improve memory retention among contacts.

Instead of asking, “What do you do?” it’s more effective to ask, “What motivated you to select your present career path?” Such questions delve deeper and show that you’re genuinely engaged.

4. Embrace your unique qualities

You differentiate yourself from others when you share your hobbies or experiences. Your unique interests, such as unusual hobbies or personal passions, provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue that results in enduring connections.

I met someone who started his introduction by telling me about his beekeeping hobby on his farm in Palawan during weekends. I asked him about his honey production knowledge, and he excitedly explained how he does it. This discussion led to other discussions that enriched the experience between the two of us.

5. Follow up thoughtfully

A simple post-meeting message that references your earlier conversation helps to strengthen the connection with the other person.

Expressing gratitude for the conversation alongside sharing a relevant article demonstrates your active engagement and genuine interest.

The brief email stated, “It was great discussing social media trends with you. Here is an article, a book recommendation, and a link to a relatable site you will like.” This kind gesture surely builds up the connection.

The key to forming powerful first impressions is being real while showing curiosity and maintaining purposeful interactions.

You will build meaningful connections that extend past your first encounter through proper preparation, genuine engagement, and sincere follow-up actions.

Always remember that people hate fakes.

Every time, you need to make a first impression, not to try to make an impression, but to be the genuine person you are.

But if you need a little help in how to do this, then follow these three steps:

Be true to yourself.

Ask questions.

And… make sure your teeth are clean.

Watch out for Francis Kong’s newest venture – the YouTube podcast “KONGVERSATIONS” – launching this month. Real talk. Bold ideas. Meaningful conversations. Don’t miss it.

BUSINESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
After Labor Day, groups are calling for a uniform living wage for each industry and the elimination of provincial wage rates...
Business
fbtw
Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

14 hours ago
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his policies will bring a boom in the US economy even as he acknowledged the possibility...
Business
fbtw
US reaching out to China for tariff talks &mdash; Beijing state media

US reaching out to China for tariff talks — Beijing state media

2 days ago
United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets...
Business
fbtw

A case for entrepreneurial leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I introduced this case study to students at my leadership seminar more than a year ago to illustrate Taylor Swift’s entrepreneurial leadership approach.
Business
fbtw

FNI completes nickel shipment to Indonesia

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Platinum Group Metals Corp., the operating arm of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (FNI) in Surigao, successfully made its first shipment for the year – bound for Indonesia – as the mining firm seeks...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Megawide profit doubles in 2024

Megawide profit doubles in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Engineering and infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp. has doubled its profit last year following strong revenue...
Business
fbtw

Unnecessary fees

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
As it turns out, many of the Land Transportation Office fees being paid by vehicle owners and drivers could have been avoided had the LTO simply done its job.
Business
fbtw
Security Bank acquires MUFG&rsquo;s 25 percent stake in Home Credit Philippines

Security Bank acquires MUFG’s 25 percent stake in Home Credit Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Security Bank Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 25-percent stake in Home Credit Philippines, marking a significant...
Business
fbtw
Factory activity rebounds in April

Factory activity rebounds in April

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Philippine manufacturing activity bounced back in April after a contraction in the previous month, supported by a pick-up...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with