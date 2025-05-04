Creating first impressions

Zig Ziglar, the legendary motivational speaker and author of books, said, “You will not get another chance to establish the first impression.” The statement has continued to resonate with me throughout the years.

I learned this lesson the hard – and somewhat embarrassing – way.

I confidently approached a prominent industry leader at a networking event where I aimed to make meaningful connections. As I shook hands and began my introduction, I noticed his eyes fixed not on me but something else. A stubborn piece of spinach had decided to cling to my front tooth, capturing more of his attention than my actual face.

Our conversation ended swiftly. Thankfully, he was kind enough later to inform me of my dental decoration. Lesson learned: always check your reflection before stepping into public!

A strong first impression depends more on genuine authenticity, curiosity, and purposeful attendance than scripted speeches and showy introductions. Five essential strategies exist to create enduring first impressions, which we should understand:

1. Preparation is a smart investment

Spending just a few minutes researching the person or event you’re attending can pay dividends. Knowing someone’s recent achievements or interests gives you natural, thoughtful entry points for conversation. Preparation can open the door to meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships.

I make it a point to do my homework. I arrive early, get a feel for the atmosphere, connect with people, and even ask around about what they expect from me. It’s not just showing up – it’s showing up ready.

Approaching someone with the statement, “Your recent article about sustainable design delivered new insights,” creates a more engaging impression than “What do you do?” The action displays both motivation and genuine curiosity toward the subject matter.

2. Keep it simple and genuine

A great introduction doesn’t require a TED Talk-length biography. Keep it short, sincere, and focused. Your name, what you do, and what currently excites you is often enough to spark meaningful conversation.

Simplicity isn’t just elegance – it’s effective.

Avoid the temptation to impress by overloading people with your résumé. I once heard a speaker wisely say, “If you have to tell people who you are, then you probably aren’t.” That stuck with me.

People may forget your job title or accolades, but they’ll always remember how you made them feel. Choose connection over credentials.

3. Be curious and ask thoughtful questions

When you show authentic interest, you should ask open-ended questions to let others share their stories and knowledge. When you ask open-ended questions, you create stronger interpersonal bonds and improve memory retention among contacts.

Instead of asking, “What do you do?” it’s more effective to ask, “What motivated you to select your present career path?” Such questions delve deeper and show that you’re genuinely engaged.

4. Embrace your unique qualities

You differentiate yourself from others when you share your hobbies or experiences. Your unique interests, such as unusual hobbies or personal passions, provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue that results in enduring connections.

I met someone who started his introduction by telling me about his beekeeping hobby on his farm in Palawan during weekends. I asked him about his honey production knowledge, and he excitedly explained how he does it. This discussion led to other discussions that enriched the experience between the two of us.

5. Follow up thoughtfully

A simple post-meeting message that references your earlier conversation helps to strengthen the connection with the other person.

Expressing gratitude for the conversation alongside sharing a relevant article demonstrates your active engagement and genuine interest.

The brief email stated, “It was great discussing social media trends with you. Here is an article, a book recommendation, and a link to a relatable site you will like.” This kind gesture surely builds up the connection.

The key to forming powerful first impressions is being real while showing curiosity and maintaining purposeful interactions.

You will build meaningful connections that extend past your first encounter through proper preparation, genuine engagement, and sincere follow-up actions.

Always remember that people hate fakes.

Every time, you need to make a first impression, not to try to make an impression, but to be the genuine person you are.

But if you need a little help in how to do this, then follow these three steps:

Be true to yourself.

Ask questions.

And… make sure your teeth are clean.

