Soaring to greater heights: Divina Law at 19 years

Melody Samaniego - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Atty. Nilo Divina
MANILA, Philippines — “At Divina Law, excellence is not a promise; it is our practice.”

On April 19, Divina Law marked a meaningful milestone – 19 years of staunch commitment to excellence, leadership and service.

Founded by Atty. Nilo Divina, a distinguished legal mind and visionary leader, the firm has grown into one of the country’s most respected institutions, trusted by leading corporations, entrepreneurs and individuals alike. From a bold vision nurtured to the dynamic firm it is today, Divina Law endured the test of time: serving with honor and principle, raising the bar in the legal profession and upholding a standard of excellence that defines it.

Under Atty. Divina’s leadership, the firm has built a powerhouse team of lawyers – dynamic, deeply skilled and steadfast allies – defending, guiding and standing shoulder to shoulder with every client. Each member of Divina Law shares a common dedication to delivering outstanding legal solutions, grounded in rigor, strategic thinking and genuine care for the people and businesses they serve.

Today, the firm stands proud – a collective of exceptional lawyers bound by a shared passion for the law, guardians of their clients’ trust and champions of their cause. With every case, every counsel, Divina Law reaffirms its founding ideals: that excellence must be lived daily, and success is measured by its impact.

As Divina Law moves closer to its 20th year, it looks forward with the same energy and resolve that have defined its journey.

At 19 years strong, the journey is just beginning.

