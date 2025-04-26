Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in an undated photo. Frasco projects a new visa program will attract foreign remote workers to travel across the Philippine during off-peak seasons.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is banking on a soon-to-be-launched digital nomad visa (DNV) program to attract remote workers and drive foreign spending, particularly during the country’s tourism off-seasons.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who signed Executive Order 86 on April 24, approved the new visas for non-immigrant foreigners who plan to visit and work remotely in the Philippines.

The move is seen as a step to position the country as a competitive destination for the growing global community of digital nomads.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, in a statement on Friday, April 25, called the initiative as a “progressive policy” underscoring the administration’s commitment to digitalization and innovation in tourism.

“Allowing digital nomads the opportunity to stay longer in the country will spur tourism activities and increase visitor spending,” Frasco said, as quoted in a Philippine News Agency report.

Digital nomads can help stabilize the tourism sector by visiting during off-peak periods, providing a more consistent flow of economic activity, she said.

“These types of international visitors also bring diverse perspectives and cultures, enriching our host communities,” Frasco added.

Popular “workation” destinations such as Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, Palawan and La Union are expected to benefit from the program. The Department of Tourism believes the initiative will not only boost the number of visitors to established destinations but also unlock new opportunities for less-visited sites and local government units.

Visa details. Foreigners who qualify for the digital nomad visa may stay in the Philippines for up to one year, with the possibility of renewal for the same duration.

Multiple entry privileges are also available during the visa’s validity.

Who are eligible? Those who:

Are at least 18 years old,

Show proof of remote work using digital technology,

Demonstrate sufficient income generated outside the Philippines,

Have no criminal record,

Hold health insurance valid for the visa period,

Are a national of a country that offers reciprocal nomad visas to Filipinos and where the Philippines has a foreign service post,

Not pose a security threat to the Philippines

Not be employed by a Philippine company.

The program’s pilot phase is expected to officially start between late May and late July this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with other government agencies, will oversee implementation and maintain a database of nomad visa holders as part of compliance with data privacy regulations.

Similar programs in ASEAN. The Philippines joins regional peers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia in offering digital nomad visas, aiming to tap into a lucrative segment of the global workforce.

“With our unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture, and the warmth of the Filipino people, the Philippines stands ready to welcome digital nomads to travel, work, and thrive across our islands," Frasco said.