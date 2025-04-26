^

Business

Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 1:15pm
Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in an undated photo. Frasco projects a new visa program will attract foreign remote workers to travel across the Philippine during off-peak seasons.
DOT; Ragsac for Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is banking on a soon-to-be-launched digital nomad visa (DNV) program to attract remote workers and drive foreign spending, particularly during the country’s tourism off-seasons.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who signed Executive Order 86 on April 24, approved the new visas for non-immigrant foreigners who plan to visit and work remotely in the Philippines.

The move is seen as a step to position the country as a competitive destination for the growing global community of digital nomads.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, in a statement on Friday, April 25, called the initiative as a “progressive policy” underscoring the administration’s commitment to digitalization and innovation in tourism.

“Allowing digital nomads the opportunity to stay longer in the country will spur tourism activities and increase visitor spending,” Frasco said, as quoted in a Philippine News Agency report.

Digital nomads can help stabilize the tourism sector by visiting during off-peak periods, providing a more consistent flow of economic activity, she said.

“These types of international visitors also bring diverse perspectives and cultures, enriching our host communities,” Frasco added.

Popular “workation” destinations such as Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, Palawan and La Union are expected to benefit from the program. The Department of Tourism believes the initiative will not only boost the number of visitors to established destinations but also unlock new opportunities for less-visited sites and local government units.

Visa details. Foreigners who qualify for the digital nomad visa may stay in the Philippines for up to one year, with the possibility of renewal for the same duration.

Multiple entry privileges are also available during the visa’s validity.

Who are eligible? Those who:

  • Are at least 18 years old,
  • Show proof of remote work using digital technology,
  • Demonstrate sufficient income generated outside the Philippines,
  • Have no criminal record,
  • Hold health insurance valid for the visa period,
  • Are a national of a country that offers reciprocal nomad visas to Filipinos and where the Philippines has a foreign service post,
  • Not pose a security threat to the Philippines
  • Not be employed by a Philippine company.

The program’s pilot phase is expected to officially start between late May and late July this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with other government agencies, will oversee implementation and maintain a database of nomad visa holders as part of compliance with data privacy regulations.

Similar programs in ASEAN. The Philippines joins regional peers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia in offering digital nomad visas, aiming to tap into a lucrative segment of the global workforce.

“With our unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture, and the warmth of the Filipino people, the Philippines stands ready to welcome digital nomads to travel, work, and thrive across our islands," Frasco said.

 

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

DIGITAL NOMAD VISA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

A new kind of excellence

By Francis J. Kong | 15 hours ago
An archaeologist was digging in the Negev Desert in Israel, and came upon a casket containing a mummy, a relatively rare occurrence in Israel, to say the least. After examining it, he called Abe, the curator of the...
Business
fbtw

Taxes no more

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 15 hours ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto earlier announced plans to increase the rates for capital gains, donor and estate taxes to 10 percent from the present six percent
Business
fbtw
Why the Philippines is unlikely to reach upper middle-income status by 2025

Why the Philippines is unlikely to reach upper middle-income status by 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippine government had been optimistic about reaching upper middle-income status by 2025—until global uncertainties...
Business
fbtw
Marcos-endorsed P20 rice project exempted from election spending ban

Marcos-endorsed P20 rice project exempted from election spending ban

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The subsidized rice program — which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself branded as a campaign promise fulfilled...
Business
fbtw
Pardo steps down as Philippine Seven Corp chair

Pardo steps down as Philippine Seven Corp chair

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Jose Pardo is relinquishing his post as chairman of Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC), the exclusive licensee of convenience store...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi rebounds after slight dip

PSEi rebounds after slight dip

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The local stock market ended the week in positive territory, posting a strong rebound following a slight dip the previous...
Business
fbtw
Ayala sets sights on its next strongest year&nbsp;

Ayala sets sights on its next strongest year 

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is setting its sights on its next best year after posting its strongest...
Business
fbtw
Is P20/kilo rice sustainable? NEDA says increasing productivity is the key

Is P20/kilo rice sustainable? NEDA says increasing productivity is the key

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said a nationwide implementation of P20-per-kilo rice...
Business
fbtw
Trump trade deals appear distant as tariff tensions simmer

Trump trade deals appear distant as tariff tensions simmer

By Beiyi Seow | 1 day ago
US President Donald Trump's promises of securing trade deals with major partners took another blow Thursday, with a French...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with