Philippines to chair middle-income countries group in UN

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 7:59pm
DFA Undersecretary Charles C. Jose, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr. Arnaud Peral pose for a photo in the DFA in Pasay on April 24, 2025.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to assume the chairship of a group of middle-income countries (MICs) that share a common goal of securing greater support and making more meaningful global contributions.

The UN bloc is composed of 18 countries, including several with income levels similar to the Philippines—such as Chile, Colombia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Philippines is set to host the High-Level Conference of Middle-Income Countries in Makati City, which will take place from April 28 to 29. Delegates from these countries are set to discuss a plan of actions for MICs. 

“The Philippines will assume the chairship of the like minded group of middle-income countries at the United Nations, succeeding Morocco. Our aim as chair is to rally middle-income countries in becoming a unified voice in the global stage to advocate for more support and partnership, and to be responsible contributors to peace and progress of nations,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a press conference. 

Manalo explained that there was a need to recognize the specific needs of MIC that differed from those in the Global South, and even more so than developed countries. He said the MICs need to exert more influence in decision-making in areas such as the UN. 

He said there was a need to possibly develop new indicators that measured the growth of a country and in effect, the amount of aid they receive from the UN. 

“Middle-income countries are victims of their own success in many ways. The higher you reach in development, in income, sometimes you get penalized, For example in terms of access to assistance, access to other types of development assistance,” Manalo said.      

The traditional mark for growth recognized by the UN is the country’s gross domestic product. 

Part of the points of discussion in the upcoming conference is seeking solutions for inequality, climate vulnerability, technology access, innovation and more. 

“At its heart, this common purpose is about shaping a more equal world and fairer international system. This is more pertinent in this period when dramatic shifts highlight the compelling centrality of multilateralism as a platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation,” Manalo said. 

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the Philippines is set to become an upper middle-income country by 2026, which has its own set of challenges. 

“In a global environment marked by rising trade uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and climate-related vulnerabilities. Navigating the path forward will demand careful stewardship,” Balisacan said. 

“As our economy expands, and the middle class grows, we must think how we educate, invest, build and collaborate to ensure that growth is both inclusive and sustainable, otherwise we risk falling in the so-called ‘middle income trap’,” Balisacan said.        

The middle-income trap is when countries find it difficult to graduate into a high-income status, according to the World Economic Forum. 

During the conference in Makati, the group will release the “Makati Declaration.” Manalo said that more details of the said declaration will be disclosed in the following days but it has been long in the works. 

Manalo said that it will tackle the objectives of the conference, such as technology access and climate vulnerability. 

ARSENIO BALISACAN

ENRIQUE MANALO
