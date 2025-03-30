MGen launches 80-MW solar project in Rizal

The expanded Baras Solar, said to be the first and only solar farm in Rizal, is expected to power over 154,000 homes.

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has inaugurated its third solar power plant in recent weeks, this time an 80-megawatt facility in Baras, Rizal.

“Our expansion of MGreen Baras Solar is about helping communities, protecting the environment and contributing to the country’s clean energy goals,” said Dennis Jordan, president and CEO of MGen Renewable Energy Inc.

“This project reflects our commitment to building a greener future while bringing meaningful opportunities to the people of Baras and Rizal,” Jordan said.

The Baras Solar was completed in phases, with Phase 1 activated in 2023 and Phase 2 in 2024.

Aside from boosting the country’s clean energy targets, the solar facility is also envisioned to fuel local economic growth by creating jobs and supporting small businesses.

In the construction phase alone, MGen was able to employ over 1,600 local workers, including 300 women who played key roles in the plant’s completion.

“Renewable energy is not just a source of power but also a source of employment. These kinds of projects offer opportunities, foster economic growth and pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the government wants to expand the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 from the current 22 percent.

As the power generation arm of the Meralco Group, MGen aims to contribute in achieving the country’s targets, hoping to scale up its renewables capacity to at least 1,500 MW before 2030.