Success is not what it seems

Success.

We’re all chasing that shiny, elusive dream – financial freedom, happiness, endless Instagram vacations. Or so they tell us.

The truth? Success is messy, frustrating, and full of unexpected plot twists. It’s not like the movies, where everything falls into place after a dramatic montage. In real life, success looks more like late nights, self-doubt, and awkwardly explaining your “crazy ideas” to skeptical relatives at family gatherings.

In his book The Five Types of Wealth, Sahil Bloom lays out the realities of success – the kind that doesn’t make it into motivational speeches.

Let’s break them down.

Success can be a lonely journey

You’re fired up, chasing your dreams, making big moves – and suddenly, your social life feels like a ghost town.

Your old friends don’t get what you’re doing. Some even call you “too ambitious” (which is just a polite way of saying, “I don’t like how much you’re growing”).

Here’s the hard truth: When you outgrow your surroundings, you stop fitting in. But that’s not a bad thing. It means you’re evolving.

Keep going. The right people will either catch up, or new ones will find you.

The more you want; the more you worry

Think success will eliminate your anxiety? Hah. That’s cute.

Success doesn’t remove worry – it scales it.

When you have nothing, your biggest fear is starting. When you have something, your biggest fear is losing it. And when you have everything, your biggest fear is losing your mind trying to keep it all together.

The solution? Stay present. Stop checking your bank account every five minutes. And for the love of your sanity, put your phone down.

Success is 90 percent boring

If you think success is all champagne toasts and yachts, let me introduce you to reality:

•Building the business, customer by customer.

•Going to the gym when Netflix is whispering sweet nothings in your ear.

The world celebrates the highlights. Real success happens in the daily grind – where no one is clapping.

The climb is always better than the view

Ever hit a big goal and thought, Wait, that’s it? That’s called the arrival fallacy – the belief that happiness lies in achievement. But once you get there, you realize... meh.

The real joy? The chase. The late nights, the problem-solving, the “I’m so close I can taste it” feeling.

Success is great. But the journey is where the magic happens.

Rent is due daily

Success isn’t a one-time event. It’s a subscription with no cancellation option.

Every day, you wake up and prove you deserve your seat at the table. And just for fun, life will throw new challenges to see if you’re serious.

Adapt. Adjust. Keep paying your dues.

Your plans will be useless – but planning is everything

Make all the color-coded, laminated plans you want – life is still going to throw banana peels under your feet.

The key? Not a perfect plan, but the ability to adapt when things go sideways.

Imposter syndrome never leaves

If you think billionaires wake up feeling like geniuses, think again. They also feel like frauds.

The difference? They just don’t let it stop them.

The trick is simple: Feel the fear. Then do it anyway.

Success will take way longer than you think

Expect to be wildly successful in six months? Yeah, double it. Then double it again.

Success takes way longer than you imagine. That’s why most people quit.

The ones who don’t? They win.

More success, more problems

Good news: You get bigger wins.

Bad news: You also get bigger headaches.

Success doesn’t eliminate problems – it upgrades them.

Instead of “How do I make money?” it’s “How do I protect my money?”

Instead of “How do I find clients?” it’s “How do I handle a lawsuit?”

Money only fixes money problems

Money solves a lot of problems. But it won’t fix your self-worth. It won’t make you love your life. It won’t heal your relationships. It won’t fill the void of “what’s next?”

Money is a tool – not a solution. If you think wealth alone will make you happy, congratulations – you’ll be rich and miserable.

“Later” is just another word for “never”

You keep saying you’ll enjoy life later. Spend more time with family later. Take care of your health later.

Guess what? Later never comes.

Either start designing your ideal life now or prepare to look back with regret.

Nobody knows what they’re doing

The people you admire? They’re making it up as they go. Some stumble forward long enough to get lucky.

The secret to success isn’t “knowing the way.” It’s being willing to keep walking even when you’re lost.

If you let the world define success for you, you’ll never feel successful

If your definition of success is beating others, you’re signing up for a lifetime of disappointment.

The world sells you a polished, Instagram-filtered version of success. The real thing? It’s a messy, unpredictable, but deeply rewarding journey.

So stop waiting for permission. Define success on your terms. And most importantly, enjoy the climb.

