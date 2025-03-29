^

Business

BSK launches ‘Philippine Made, Proudly Mine’ campaign

The Philippine Star
March 29, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Balikatan sa Kaunlaran (BSK) National Foundation, a 48-year-old non-government organization that aims to empower Filipino entrepreneurs, will launch the “Philippine Made, Proudly Mine” campaign at today‘s opening of the 2nd EntrePinoy Expo at Robinsons Galleria, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City.

The two-day event will showcase locally made products by BSK EntrePinoys from various provinces and cities nationwide. It is open to the public.

The campaign aims to promote patriotism among Filipinos as a strategy to attain sustainable economic growth. It is envisioned to foster national pride by highlighting traditional Filipino products and services that uphold our rich cultural heritage; achieve inclusivity by patronizing products and services of diverse communities; and lobby for the passage of law that will institutionalize the campaign strategy.

Former San Juan City mayor Guia Gomez, now BSK chairperson emeritus, spearheaded the EntrePinoy Program in 2000 and continues to advocate for the empowerment of EntrePinoy through the campaign.

Supporting the event are Robinsons Land Corp., PAGCOR, The Good One Foundation, LDR Events Solution, WIN Radio, Department of Interior and Local Governments, Department of Trade and Industry, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and GoldPlan. Interested participants may contact 0998-9715373 or email [email protected].

CAMPAIGN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Political family feud

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
It was an unexpected invitation to have lunch and meet Sen. Imee Marcos, especially because I am a business columnist.
Business
fbtw
Mastercard reshaping Philippines digital landscape

Mastercard reshaping Philippines digital landscape

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Global payments firm Mastercard is ramping up efforts to boost digital payment security and efficiency in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Financial stability risks rising

BSP: Financial stability risks rising

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has warned of growing risks to financial stability as global trade pressures, geopolitical...
Business
fbtw

Government e-wallets to launch P500 million MSME loan program

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is teaming up with state-run Development Bank of the Philippines and mobile wallet players GCash and Maya for a P500 million lending program for micro enterprises, particularly...
Business
fbtw
Stocks crash on Trump&rsquo;s auto tariffs

Stocks crash on Trump’s auto tariffs

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Global stocks, including the Philippines, tumbled yesterday, led by heavy losses in Japan and South Korea, after US President...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rice tariff reduction loss hits over P17 billion

Rice tariff reduction loss hits over P17 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The government lost at least P17 billion in revenues since it reduced the tariff rate on imported rice to 15 percent in July...
Business
fbtw
Government setting up AI think tank to shape future policies

Government setting up AI think tank to shape future policies

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government is establishing a think tank focused on artificial intelligence to guide policies that will enable the country...
Business
fbtw
DA seeks 300 percent budget hike for corn program

DA seeks 300 percent budget hike for corn program

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA)’s national corn program (NCP) wants its budget to quadruple next year to expand support...
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s, BPI see Philippine economic growth picking up this year

Moody’s, BPI see Philippine economic growth picking up this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is expected to grow faster in 2025, driven by strong domestic demand, infrastructure spending and easing...
Business
fbtw
DA spending P10 billion to boost sugar production

DA spending P10 billion to boost sugar production

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) plans to invest almost P10 billion to construct solar-powered irrigation systems and rejuvenate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with