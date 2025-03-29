BSK launches ‘Philippine Made, Proudly Mine’ campaign

MANILA, Philippines — The Balikatan sa Kaunlaran (BSK) National Foundation, a 48-year-old non-government organization that aims to empower Filipino entrepreneurs, will launch the “Philippine Made, Proudly Mine” campaign at today‘s opening of the 2nd EntrePinoy Expo at Robinsons Galleria, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City.

The two-day event will showcase locally made products by BSK EntrePinoys from various provinces and cities nationwide. It is open to the public.

The campaign aims to promote patriotism among Filipinos as a strategy to attain sustainable economic growth. It is envisioned to foster national pride by highlighting traditional Filipino products and services that uphold our rich cultural heritage; achieve inclusivity by patronizing products and services of diverse communities; and lobby for the passage of law that will institutionalize the campaign strategy.

Former San Juan City mayor Guia Gomez, now BSK chairperson emeritus, spearheaded the EntrePinoy Program in 2000 and continues to advocate for the empowerment of EntrePinoy through the campaign.

Supporting the event are Robinsons Land Corp., PAGCOR, The Good One Foundation, LDR Events Solution, WIN Radio, Department of Interior and Local Governments, Department of Trade and Industry, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and GoldPlan. Interested participants may contact 0998-9715373 or email [email protected].