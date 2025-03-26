^

Business

BSP may resume easing cycle in April

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2025 | 12:00am
BSP may resume easing cycle in April
Speaking with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. signaled that the central bank is firmly in an easing cycle and sees a strong likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate reduction next month.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could resume its easing cycle at its next policy review in April as inflation settles within target and risks to price stability remain moderate, its governor said.

Speaking with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. signaled that the central bank is firmly in an easing cycle and sees a strong likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate reduction next month.

“We are on an easing cycle. And yes, there is a good chance that we will cut by 25 basis points in April,” he said, citing improving inflation dynamics as a key factor.

The BSP kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent during its first policy meeting of the year in February, marking a pause after three consecutive 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024. The Monetary Board is set to review its policy stance again on April 5.

Inflation stood at 2.1 percent in February, well within the BSP’s two to four percent target range.

However, Remolona said that inflation could settle around 3.5 percent over the next two years, prompting policymakers to remain cautious.

While rice prices – a major driver of inflation in 2023 – have stabilized, Remolona flagged electricity and transportation costs as potential risks to inflation.

“Thankfully, rice is no longer a risk, but electricity rates and transportation rates threaten inflation,” the BSP chief said.

Another key consideration for monetary policy is liquidity in the financial system. The BSP has been managing the impact of its past interventions, particularly the liquidity it injected during the pandemic.

While the central bank aims to reduce the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to as low as zero, Remolona reiterated that such a move must be carefully balanced to avoid fueling inflation.

“If you mismanage liquidity implications, there will be some upside risk to inflation. That’s why we’re looking more carefully at that,” he said.

Last month, the BSP slashed the RRR for big banks by 200 basis points to five percent from seven percent. The RRR for digital banks was likewise slashed by 150 basis points to 2.5 percent from four percent.

Meanwhile, the level of deposits mid-sized or thrift banks are required to keep with the BSP was lowered by 100 basis points to zero percent from one percent. The new ratios will take effect on March 28.

Remolona earlier said that at five percent, the RRR for big banks is still “too high” in his view. But he noted that any further reductions would be a collective decision of the seven-member Monetary Board.

BSP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government to build P27 billion MICE infrastructure project in Pasay

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
The Philippine International Exhibition Center (PIEC), a P27-billion flagship MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) infrastructure project of the Marcos administration, will rise on a newly reclaimed...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

10 hours ago
Equities diverged in Asia on Tuesday, as investors struggled to extend Wall Street's rally despite easing fears over Donald...
Business
fbtw

Taxing plastics: The proposed excise tax on single-use plastics

By Jelica D. Perez | 1 day ago
Plastic production around the world continues to increase due to the durability of such material, and its affordability in terms of production cost.
Business
fbtw
Japan lends P65 billion to Philippines for infrastructure, climate change

Japan lends P65 billion to Philippines for infrastructure, climate change

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines and Japan have signed P65 billion worth of loan financing for five projects aimed at boosting infrastructure...
Business
fbtw

Bad conditions that can beat good managers

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
Here’s a story of three anonymous managers with an average work experience of 25 years. Angie is a human resources director at a conglomerate.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JFC eyeing $300 million from dollar notes

JFC eyeing $300 million from dollar notes

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is looking to raise at least $300 million from the offshore debt market...
Business
fbtw

Fake news

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Finally, the day came when the purveyors of fake news were made to explain before a congressional committee.
Business
fbtw
IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government wants to expand the coverage of passenger personal accident insurance to motorcycle taxis amid increased...
Business
fbtw

Polo and ‘Security’ for the wealthy

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Polo is known as the game or sport of kings because it was historically played by royalty and the elite.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with