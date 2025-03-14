^

ERC orders Meralco to refund P19.95-B to consumers over 3 years

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 4:32pm
The undated photo shows a Meralco power line worker.
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) must refund nearly P20 billion to customers over three years, starting with the next billing cycle.

In a 30-page decision promulgated on March 5, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved Meralco’s proposed refund scheme for P19.096 billion but rejected its request to offset P862.034 million in under-recoveries. 

As a result, Meralco must refund a total of P19.958 billion, inclusive of the charges it allegedly failed to collect from July 1, 2015 to June 2020, which ERC “disallowed” for offsetting.

The refund also stems from Meralco’s application in compliance with the ERC’s order in December 2024, which declared the period from July 1, 2022 to June 31, 2025 as a lapsed period. 

Meralco applied for a refund scheme on January 28. 

The refund translates to P0.1189 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), or the average rate for all customer classes, reducing electricity bills.

According to ERC, the equivalent refund rate per customer class is:

  • Residential and General Service A - P0.2024 per kWh
  • General Service B - P0.1308 per kWh
  • General Power - P0.0587 per kWh
  • GHMSCI - P0.0845 per kWh
  • Flat Streetlights - P0.2202 per kWh
  • Generator Wheeling - P0.0169

Customers will see this reflected in their bills under the line item “AWAT (Refund)/Collect,” the ERC said. AWAT refers to the actual weighted average tariff, or the average distribution rates across customer classes.

ERC, however, said that this provisional order is still “subject to further review and verification” because it will be included in the ERC’s final evaluation of rates for the fifth regulatory period. 

Not a unanimous decision

The approval of Meralco’s application was a close decision, with a 3-2 vote. ERC Chairperson and CEO Monalisa Dimalanta and Commissioner Catherine Maceda dissented.

Both opposed the three-year refund, with Dimalanta asserting that a one-year refund would be more beneficial to consumers and justified.

In a statement on Friday, March 14, she argued that a shorter refund period of 12 months “would have yielded a more substantial refund amount.”

Meanwhile, Maceda said that “the refund should be completed in the shortest time possible.” 

Meralco recently announced a rate hike of P0.2639 per kWh in March, bringing the overall electricity rate to P12.2901 per kWh. This is the second time they increased rates this year. 

For a household consuming 200 kWh monthly, the total bill would be P2,458.02 or an additional P52.78.

With the average refund of P0.1189 per kWh, consumers may save about P23.78.

The power rate hikes were attributed to an increase in transmission charges for residential consumers, Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) and other charges. 

Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

By Brix Lelis | 3 days ago
After years of being restrained by the patriarchal world, women have emerged from the shadows to claim their rightful place...
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 5 days ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Stocks gain on bargain hunting

Stocks gain on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The stock market returned to its winning ways as investors shopped for bargains following a two-day slump.
Tarnishing our international image

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The inefficiency of our government is on display when two or more units work at cross purposes with each other.
Maynilad NRW still double digits

Maynilad NRW still double digits

By Marianne Go | 17 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. continues to slowly reduce its double-digit non-revenue water (NRW)...
DOE to resolve LGU delays in approving power projects

DOE to resolve LGU delays in approving power projects

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
The Department of Energy  is ramping up efforts to expedite the permitting process for energy projects, as investors...
IC scraps higher capitalization for HMOs

IC scraps higher capitalization for HMOs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government will no longer increase the minimum paid-up capital of existing health maintenance organization (HMOs), but...
Fitch upgrades Landbank&rsquo;s viability rating

Fitch upgrades Landbank’s viability rating

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines secured an upgraded viability rating from debt watcher Fitch Ratings, boosting the...
Insurers to adopt new accounting standards by 2027

Insurers to adopt new accounting standards by 2027

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The insurance sector has been ordered to adopt new accounting standards by 2027, according to the Insurance Commission. ...
