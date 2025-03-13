^

Business

Manila Water to impose higher rates starting April

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:07pm
Manila Water to impose higher rates starting April
Undated photo shows facade of a Manila Water branch.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers should expect a slight increase in their water bills starting in April, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced on Thursday, March 13.  

In a statement, MWSS said Manila Water Company Inc. will adjust water rates for regular households from April to June, while low-income households and those under the enhanced lifeline program will maintain their first-quarter rates.  

This marks the third rate hike by the water concessionaire since October 2024.  

For regular households:  

  • Those consuming up to 10 cubic meters will see a P0.21 per cubic meter increase, bringing their monthly bill to P255.04.  
  • Households using up to 20 cubic meters will pay P0.45 more per cubic meter, raising their monthly bill from P563.47 to P563.92.  
  • Consumers of up to 30 cubic meters will experience a P0.90 per cubic meter hike, with their monthly bill increasing from P1,148.75 to P1,149.65.  

Meanwhile, low-income households will continue to pay P91.40 for up to 10 cubic meters of water. Those under the enhanced lifeline program will maintain the same rates, while those consuming up to 30 cubic meters will see no change in their monthly bill of P284.67.

The MWSS Board of Trustees has approved an increase in Manila Water's Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA) for the second quarter of 2025.

“Manila Water, which provides water and wastewater services to the East Concession Area, will implement an upward FCDA of 1.39% of its 2025 Average Basic Charge of P47.10 per cubic meter, or P0.65 per cubic meter.” 

The previous FCDA was set at P0.61 per cubic meter. This tariff is applied to household water bills to help concessionaires manage fluctuations in foreign exchange rates when repaying foreign currency-denominated loans for water and sewerage infrastructure projects.  

The all-in tariff for sewered services is now P76.95 per cubic meter, covering the basic charge, environmental charge, sewerage charge, government taxes and FCDA.  

For unsewered water services, the same FCDA rate applies, along with the environmental charge, lower government taxes and the same basic charge.

All-in tariff comparison for Manila Water between the first and second quarter of 2025.
MWSS via Facebook

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. serving the West Concession Area won’t be adjusting their rates in the next quarter, the MWSS said.

MANILA WATER

MAYNILAD

MWSS

WATER BILL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
After years of being restrained by the patriarchal world, women have emerged from the shadows to claim their rightful place...
Business
fbtw
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 4 days ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Business
fbtw

Fighting animal cruelty and demanding accountability

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 17 hours ago
Recently, several incidents of animal cruelty and abuse have sparked widespread outrage, drawing significant attention to the issue. These alarming events have fueled calls for accountability and emphasized the need...
Business
fbtw
PLDT completes link to AsPac subsea cable

PLDT completes link to AsPac subsea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has completed its cable-laying efforts in Baler, Aurora and Digos, Davao, hooking the Philippines to...
Business
fbtw

Foot traffic in SM malls surges to record high

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Average daily foot traffic recorded by SM Supermalls reached an all-time high last year, driven by favorable economic conditions, mall and tenant expansion as well as a strong mix of entertainment and in-mall e...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AirAsia, NNIC in talks over hike in NAIA fees

AirAsia, NNIC in talks over hike in NAIA fees

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is negotiating with the new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)...
Business
fbtw
Clean power lifts ACEN income to P9.4 billion

Clean power lifts ACEN income to P9.4 billion

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp.’s bold push into green energy not only propelled its sustainability goals but also powered its...
Business
fbtw
Government revenues are fine but spending cut is needed

Government revenues are fine but spending cut is needed

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of the Treasury  released the cash operations report for full year 2024 the other week. So annual data is...
Business
fbtw

MPIC core profit hits fresh high of P23.6 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp.  is hiking its capital spending this year to about P116 billion as the group expects to sustain its growth momentum after setting a fresh record high core profit in 2024. ...
Business
fbtw
Government OKs 66,000 MT raw sugar export to US

Government OKs 66,000 MT raw sugar export to US

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration has approved the export of 66,000 metric tons of raw sugar to the United States.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with