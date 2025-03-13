Manila Water to impose higher rates starting April

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers should expect a slight increase in their water bills starting in April, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced on Thursday, March 13.

In a statement, MWSS said Manila Water Company Inc. will adjust water rates for regular households from April to June, while low-income households and those under the enhanced lifeline program will maintain their first-quarter rates.

This marks the third rate hike by the water concessionaire since October 2024.

For regular households:

Those consuming up to 10 cubic meters will see a P0.21 per cubic meter increase, bringing their monthly bill to P255.04.

Households using up to 20 cubic meters will pay P0.45 more per cubic meter, raising their monthly bill from P563.47 to P563.92.

Consumers of up to 30 cubic meters will experience a P0.90 per cubic meter hike, with their monthly bill increasing from P1,148.75 to P1,149.65.