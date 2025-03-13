Manila Water to impose higher rates starting April

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers should expect a slight increase in their water bills starting in April, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced on Thursday, March 13.
In a statement, MWSS said Manila Water Company Inc. will adjust water rates for regular households from April to June, while low-income households and those under the enhanced lifeline program will maintain their first-quarter rates.
This marks the third rate hike by the water concessionaire since October 2024.
For regular households:
- Those consuming up to 10 cubic meters will see a P0.21 per cubic meter increase, bringing their monthly bill to P255.04.
- Households using up to 20 cubic meters will pay P0.45 more per cubic meter, raising their monthly bill from P563.47 to P563.92.
- Consumers of up to 30 cubic meters will experience a P0.90 per cubic meter hike, with their monthly bill increasing from P1,148.75 to P1,149.65.
Meanwhile, low-income households will continue to pay P91.40 for up to 10 cubic meters of water. Those under the enhanced lifeline program will maintain the same rates, while those consuming up to 30 cubic meters will see no change in their monthly bill of P284.67.
The MWSS Board of Trustees has approved an increase in Manila Water's Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA) for the second quarter of 2025.
“Manila Water, which provides water and wastewater services to the East Concession Area, will implement an upward FCDA of 1.39% of its 2025 Average Basic Charge of P47.10 per cubic meter, or P0.65 per cubic meter.”
The previous FCDA was set at P0.61 per cubic meter. This tariff is applied to household water bills to help concessionaires manage fluctuations in foreign exchange rates when repaying foreign currency-denominated loans for water and sewerage infrastructure projects.
The all-in tariff for sewered services is now P76.95 per cubic meter, covering the basic charge, environmental charge, sewerage charge, government taxes and FCDA.
For unsewered water services, the same FCDA rate applies, along with the environmental charge, lower government taxes and the same basic charge.
All-in tariff comparison for Manila Water between the first and second quarter of 2025.
MWSS via Facebook
Maynilad Water Services, Inc. serving the West Concession Area won’t be adjusting their rates in the next quarter, the MWSS said.